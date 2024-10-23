Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2024-Get Gloo Wall Aura of Chaos

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 has already made the gaming platform bright and lively for the players and on top of that some of the new Luck Royale events make the gameplay even more interesting for the players. Diwali events Light vs Dark and Diwali Lucky Draw are already running on the server and they come with an awesome opportunity to win some Free Fire MAX Gold and Diamonds for free. The new event Wall Royale from the Luck Royale section will add more spark to the platform with its own exclusive rewards like the Gloo Wall- Aura of Chaos and more. Let’s look into the wall Royale Event in detail and try to unfold the opportunity to grab all the exclusive rewards offered by the event.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2024 was released on 21st October 2024 and the event will last on the server for the next 6 days. It is a purely luck-based event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to take part and win prizes in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Here you will need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to make spins in the event. 1 spin will cost you 5 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 45 Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Diwali celebrations are on and Free Fire MAX is offering discounts on the number of diamonds that are to be used for making respective number of spins in the events on the platform.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prizes

Gloo Wall- Aura of Chaos

Festiwall

Gloo Wall- Sticky Sweet

Gloo Wall- Miraculous Dream

Other Prizes

Shirt (Blue)

Shirt (Red)

Shorts (Red)

Shorts (Blue)

Wasteland Roamer (Head)

Wasteland Wanderer (Head)

Sneakers (Red)

Sneakers (Blue)

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale event is available on the server for a limited period, and the players can take part in the event to earn some exclusive Gloo Walls. The event is luck-based and the players will have to use their diamonds in order to win these exclusive prizes in the event.

