Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024 Rewards- Win FFM Diwali Merch Giveaway

Free Fire MAX Diwali Events are all about celebrating on the platform and winning awesome and exclusive rewards like a real gold medal, 50000 Free Fire MAX Diamonds and FFM Diwali Merch. The events are currently running on the server, and the players need to register for events like the Diwali Squad Cup 2024 and Diwali Lucky Draw. Here is a list of all the Diwali Events 2024 and their respective rewards:

Free Fire MAX FFM Merch Giveaway

This is your fantastic chance to win FFM Diwali Merch for free, as you just need to participate in the event FFM Diwali Merch Box Giveaway to win the prize.

How to participate in the FFM Diwali Merch Giveaway?

Create an epic reel featuring the Magma Born Bundle.

Post it with #FFMDiwali2024 and tag Free Fire MAX in your reel.

Fill out the form in the bio and make sure your profile is public.

The form closes on 22nd October, winners will be announced on 28th Oct.

Top 20 reels will win exclusive Merch from Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event 2024- Rewards Overview

Free Fire MAX Light vs Dark Event- Join the Fight against the Darkness from the 15th of October to 4th of November, 2024 to win rewards like the Grizzly Born Bundle, Loot Box- Light Fireworks and become the victorious Bear warrior. Get complete details here.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Squad Cup 2024- Diwali Squad Cup 2024 has started, and the players can take part in the matches to earn free diamonds, physical gold medal and much more. The event will run from 19th October 2024 to 5th November 2024, and to get complete details on how to participate and win click here.

Free Fire MAX Defend Against Darkness Event- Free Fire MAX Diwali Event Defend Against Darkness will run from the 18th of October 2024 to 25th of October 2024. The players can complete some missions to earn a free Diwali Gloo wall in the game. Get more details here.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Lucky Draw Event- The event runs from the 18th of October 2024 to 7th November 2024. The event will provide you with tokens for daily log in and for playing BR, CS and LW matches. You can exchange these tokens for Free Fire MAX Gold or Lucky Draw chances. The rewards include M1873- Aura of Chaos and Free Fire MAX Gold. You can click here for detailed info on the event.

Free Fire MAX Diwali 2024 Upcoming Events

Diwali Drop Box- The event will run from 25th October 2024 to 7th November 2024, and it is an excellent chance for you to win Diwali past items and more.

Free Fire MAX Diwali Countdown Event- The event will run from 28th of October 2024 to 7th of November 2024. The players can win up to 10 Universal Ring Vouchers and use them in the Diwali Ring Event.

Celebrate Diwali with a Magic Cube- The event will run from 31st October 2024 to 3rd November 2024, and the Magic Cube Store will be updated with new bundles.

So, Free Fire MAX Diwali Events 2024 are full of exciting activities and rewards. The players can participate in all the events and celebrate Diwali with the Free Fire MAX game.

