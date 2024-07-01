Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today and Upcoming Events 2024 Leaks

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Event was launched as a part of the Free Fire MAX OB45 update. The event created a huge buzz in the gaming community, as its launch opened new gameplay techniques for BR and CS which made the gameplay even more immersive for the players. Free Fire MAX continuously works on making the gameplay immersive by launching new events or updates in the game and here you can find information regarding some upcoming Free Fire MAX Events Leaks.

The players can participate in various events by spinning with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds which is the in-game currency for Free Fire MAX. These Free Fire MAX diamonds can either be earned for free through Free Fire MAX Redeem codes or they can be purchased form the Top Up Center. The redeem codes can also get you other in-game items like gun skins or costumes as free rewards. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 1st July, 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 1st July, 2024

· A5HJ7F8K9U3N6B2R

· P9G2T5Y6W1SQ8I4O

· X3E7SD1C2V4B6N9M

· L6K9J3H2G4FS1D7S

· M8N6B1SV3C7X5Z9A

· Q2W9E5R4T7Y8SU6I

· O3K6J9H8SG1F7D2S

· I4O7U9Y5T6R1WS8Q

· Z1X7CS8V3B6N9M5L

· H6G9F2D3S1A4PS8O

· N5B6V7FC3X9Z2M1L

· T8R5E1W4Q6U9IF2O

· F7D2SF4A6P9O3I1U

· W1Q8I4O7U9Y6FT5R

· C2V4B6FN9M5L3K7J

· U3I7Y8T6R9W5QF2E

· X4Z1M6N9FFB2V3C7

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes

· Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

· Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

Free fire MAX Upcoming Events Leaks 2024

Free Fire MAX New Mystery Event

A new Free Fire MAX Mystery Event could launch for Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers on 7th July, 2024.

Free Fire MAX Upcoming Ring Event Rewards- Animo Stormer Bundle

The event might launch for the Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers on 6th July, 2024. Here are the rewards for the upcoming event-

· Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Animo Stormer Male Bundle

· Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Animo Breezer Female Bundle

· Chroma Black Bundle

Free Fire MAX Lore Train Rollin Arrival Animation

The event might launch for the Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers on 5th of July.

Lore Train Skywing

This could also launch for the Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers on 4th of July.

Parafal Final Shot

Parafal Final Shot will be available for the Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers from the 3rd of July.

Evo Parafal - Evo Vault Event

The new Evo Vault Event will launch for the Bangladesh, India, Singapore, CIS, and Europe Servers from the 2nd of July.

Free Fire MAX New Moco Store

The event will come with old and new emotes as the Bonus Prize and a Grand Prize will fetch you a rare emote. There will be no Fist Skin in the upcoming Moco Store Event.

Free Fire MAX 7th Anniversary Free Magic Cube Event

Free Fire MAX free Magic Cube event could launch on or after 1st of July 2024. The event can get you a free magic cube after the completion of certain missions in the game. Currently, Free Fire MAX Anniversary event is offering a free gloo wall to the players in the game in the BR and CS gameplay.

Free Fire MAX Upcoming Lucky Wheel Event 2024

Here are the rewards for the Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel Event 2024:

· Rave Skater Bundle (Male)

· Rave Skater Bundle (Female)

· Colonel Bundle

· Market Box-Open to receive exciting rewards

· The Frosted Blue

· Winterlands

· Snow

· Scorpio Token Box

· Gloo Wall Skin- Winterlands

· Evo Gun Tokens

Free Fire MAX Lucky Wheel Event Could Launch for the Indian server between 4th July to 5th July 2024.

Free Fire MAX- New BR Ranked Season

According to the leaks a new BR Ranked Season could launch between 1st- 5th July 2024

Free Fire MAX Upcoming Events leaks are just based on rumors. Actual information regarding the events will be available on the official social media channels for the game after the release of the event.

