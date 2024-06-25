GTA 6 Map Could Feature Up to 3 Islands Inspired by Bahamas- At Least 2000 Enterable Buildings

GTA 6 map is a puzzle for the fans, as there are so many leaks around the expansive feature of the map on web and all the social media channels. GTA 6 map will definitely be bigger than the GTA 5 map, and the leaks also suggest that the GTA 6 map will be 2 times the size of GTA 5 map. According to a recent post by GTA 6 Countdown on ‘X’ GTA 6 map could also feature up to three islands and the islands would be inspired by Cuba, Bahamas, and a potential third unknown island. These islands are extra places on the map apart from the full-fledged map of the state of Leonida.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by GTA 6 Countdown

GTA 6 is rumored to feature up to 3 islands inspired by Cuba, Bahamas and a potential third unknown island in addition to the main map of Leonida. pic.twitter.com/40k8gHWPrF — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 24, 2024

The information about the presence of these 3 islands on the GTA 6 map is based on an earlier leak on a reputed social media channel and here are some main points from that GTA 6 leak-

· The name of the fictional state is definitely Leonida.

· Most of the leaks suggest that GTA 6 map is twice the size of GTA 5 map, but the actual fact is that it is only 30% to 50% bigger than the GTA 5 map. The map will be more detailed and accurate than the GTA 5 map, and Rockstar plans to expand the map over a period of time.

· There will be 3 islands in the game, and one of them would be heavily inspired by Bahamas.

· Orlando is being rumored to be a part of the map, but according to the leaks only Miami, its surrounding areas and a few other remote locations and a city in the west (apparently a parody of Fort Myers) would be a part of the GTA 6 map.

· There will be a city inspired by ‘Fort Knox’ and it would be a Fort city. The city will be used for stashing gold in the game.

· The players could find a bike trail around Lake Leonida.

· GTA 6 map would feature around 60% enterable buildings and this takes the number of enterable buildings to at least 2000 in number. The players would be able to enter the houses and apartments in the city and explore the interiors. The exciting part is that AI enabled NPCs mechanism would allow the NPCs to call the police when you trespass, and the police would try to arrest you.

· The players would be able to rent hotels and motels in the game.

· The cover system has been completely overhauled and is now more realistic.

· Chainsaw would not be a weapon in GTA 6.

· A perfect replica of Miami would feature in GTA 6 and this shows the power of high-quality graphics and visuals used in the development of the game.

GTA 6 Facts- How these Facts contribute towards making the game immersive?

A lot of information about the upcoming game GTA 6 was revealed through its first official trailer, and now the fans are eagerly looking forward to the second trailer for the game.

GTA 6 AI Enabled Gameplay

GTA 6 will feature an AI enabled gameplay and the new gameplay mechanisms would include enhanced enemy AI, more interactive gameplay powered by realistic NPCs, and sophisticated AI police. The visuals and graphics of the game are going to be extraordinary as Rockstar games has been positioning the game in the market as the ‘most immersive game ever created’.

GTA 6 Map

The first official trailer confirmed that GTA 6 would be set in the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and the city would a replica of Miami. Vice City featured in GTA 6 would be contemporary with newly added elements.

GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 6 is confirmed to release in the fall of 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA 6 Characters

GTA 6 will have two playable characters Jason and Lucia, and what makes the game different from other GTA games is the presence of a female playable character.

GTA 6 map is a complete puzzle, but what one can conclude from the leaks is that the map for GTA 6 is definitely going to be more expansive than GTA 5. All the leaks around GTA 6 map, trailer 2 and gameplay are just rumors and the fans should wait for the next official announcement from Rockstar games for actual facts about the game.

