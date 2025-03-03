Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event March 2025-Get M1014 Green Flame Draco

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for March 2025 has been launched for the server, and it is one of the highly awaited events in the game. The event brings exclusive gun skins like the M1014- Green Flame Draco and FAMAS- Demonic Grin to the platform. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event, as it is a Luck Royale event. Free Fire MAX OB48 Update with Holi Celebrations has already been launched for the server on 26th February 2025.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event March 2025- Launch Date

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for March 2025 was launched on March 3, 2025, and will be available for the next 30 days on the server. The players need to make spins in the event by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win the exclusive gun skins.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event March 2025?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu on your home screen.

Here, click on the Evo Vault Event.

Now, you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX Diamonds. You will need 20 diamonds to make 1 spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

Evo Gun is guaranteed in less than or equal to 50 spins.

You will get Evo Tokens, if you win owned guns.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event March 2025- Exclusive Gun Skins and their Attributes

M1014- Green Flame Draco

UMP- Booyah Day 2021

Groza- Bang! Popblaster

FAMAS- Demonic Grin

Green Flame Draco (M1014) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Bang! Popblaster (Groza) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

BOOYAH DAY 2021 (UMP) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Bonfire

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

M1014- Green Flame Draco

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed-

Advertisment

FAMAS- Demonic Grin

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Groza- Bang! Popblaster

Advertisment

Rate of Fire++

Damage +

Movement Speed –

UMP- Booyah Day 2021

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event for March 2025 brings some exclusive gun skins as rewards to the platform. You can take part in the event and win exclusive gun skins to elevate your gaming experience.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX OB48 Update-Download Link, Launch, BR and CS Gameplay

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mask Royale Event-Unlock Old Man’s Mask

GTA 6 Map Leaked to be Massive Based on Every Location from the Trailer Mapped Out

GTA 6-Lucia’s Supposed Actor Manni L. Perez Restricts Herself from Talking About her Role