GTA 6 Map Leaked to be Massive Based on Every Location from the Trailer Mapped Out

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, and its recent GTA 6 Online Metaverse leaks have added to the hype for the game. The leaks suggest that Rockstar’s ambitious project ‘ROME’, looks at making GTA 6 the next big Metaverse like Fortnite and to transform it into a platform not just a game. GTA 6 players will get an opportunity to create their own experiences in the GTA 6 Metaverse with regular map updates and content updates, and all this has been stated by reputable insiders, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg and 5M Staffers. The leaks have also revealed that Rockstar games is in talks with top content creators for games like Fortnite to create custom experiences in GTA 6.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Metaverse Leaks and its Massive Map

Rockstar Games’ ambition to convert GTA 6 into a platform proves how massive the map for GTA 6 would be. This fact can be confirmed on the basis of GTA 6 first official trailer, and a fan on subreddit has stitched together every single frame from the trailer and placed it where it takes place on the map.

Here is the post from GTA 6 Countdown on X, that shows all the mapped locations:

Advertisment

GTA 6 map concept with every location from the trailer mapped out. pic.twitter.com/6OygI7HGPv — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) February 23, 2025

As you can see in the post that Rockstar Games has done a pretty good job of covering the entire state of Leonida in the trailer. Majority of the action, though takes place in Vice City and its surrounding areas in the trailer, and a part of the activity in the trailer seems to be moving towards Everglades and Florida Keys. It also looks like that the North and North-West part of the map were a little unexplored in the trailer. Still, what remains unconfirmed about GTA 6 map is, whether Rockstar games will have the peninsula look for the map like the one we have always seen in the GTA 6 map leaks. Also, what is still unknown is whether the map for GTA 6 would be an island or would it have the surrounding land that would include the states that border it like Georgia. This actually supports the fact that the map for GTA 6 would change over time, as GTA 6 would make an entry into a Metaverse.

GTA 6 Map is Huge According to the Official Description Provided by Rockstar

Advertisment

Rockstar Games has not provided much information about GTA 6 since the release of the first official trailer of the game, but their official description of the game is enough to believe in the fact that GTA 6 is massive. The official description for GTA 6 goes like this “Grand Theft Auto 6, heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond, in the biggest most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto Series yet. Coming 2025 to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.” GTA 6 is unique in the way it has been advertised by Rockstar Games, as it involves a city and a state at the same time. GTA San Andreas and GTA Vice City had San Andreas and Vice City advertised in promotions. GTA Vice City focused only on Vice City, and there was no fictional name for the state of Florida in that time. GTA 4 was based on Liberty City and there was a fictional name for the state ‘State of Liberty’, but no promotions as such were done for GTA 4 including its State of Liberty. GTA 5, the most popular entry in Grand Theft Auto Series doesn’t mention anything about San Andreas in its promotions, but only Los Santos and the surrounding countryside, beaches and hills. GTA 6 is unique on this front as Rockstar Games advertises the city and the state, and this refers to Vice City being the biggest city in the game but it could only be one of the areas on the GTA 6 map. The advertisement for GTA 6 by Rockstar Games also mentions it as the ‘the biggest most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto Series yet’, and this also has some reference to the massive GTA 6 map. If the GTA 6 Metaverse leaks stand true, then the players would be able to experience map changes, new locations, event with every update, RP support and also adding new cities on a regular basis. The map for GTA 6 would focus more on Leonida than Vice City and that describes the expansive nature of the map.

GTA 6 is being promoted as the most immersive gaming solution ever created, and if GTA 6 Metaverse leaks stand true then the fans can look forward to a massive map with regular updates in the form of GTA Online DLC. GTA 6 release window is confirmed for the fall of 2025 by Take Two Interactive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and once this wait is over you will get the real picture of GTA 6 map and its gameplay.

Also Read:

Advertisment

GTA 6 Release Date Theory for October 28, 2025, Gets Mixed Reactions

GTA 6 Leaks Show Weapons that Support Deep-Sea Hunting Gameplay

Free Fire MAX OB48 Update Launches with Holi 2025 Free Events Calendar

Advertisment

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android