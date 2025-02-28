Free Fire MAX Mask Royale Event-Unlock Old Man’s Mask

Free Fire Max is a popular third-person survival shooter game that is well-known for its regular content updates and theme-based events. Free Fire MAX OB48 update was launched on the 26th of February 2025, and along with that the free events Holi Calendar for 2025 was also launched for the server. My Zone event launched for Holi celebrations is an attempt at making the battlefield more creative for the players in Free Fire MAX. The most recent event on the server is the Mask Royale event, which is a Luck Royale Event. The event comes with rewards like Old Man’s Mask and Big Fat Beard.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mask Royale Event- Launch

The event was launched on February 27, 2025, and will stay on the server till March 11, 2025. Players need to participate in the event during this period to get the items, but they will have to spend a lot of Free Fire MAX diamonds as it is a premium event. If you make 50 spins in the event, then a Grand Prize is guaranteed in the event. No Grand Prizes will be repeated in the event. You need 9 diamonds for 1 spin and 90 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mask Royale Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here go to the Mask Royale event.

Now you can make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Mask Royale Event Prize Pool

Grand Prize

Advertisment

Old Man’s Mask

Big Fat Beard

Skeleton Magician Mask (White)

The Third Hand

Other Prizes

Magical fox (top)

Space Soldier (top)

Meow Pro Pitcher (bottom)

Trendy Diver (Bottom)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Head)

Glacier Devil Hunter (Head)

Surgeon Rogue (Shoes)

Meow Pro Pitcher (Shoes)

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Amber Megacypher Weapon Loot Crate

Royal Warrior (AC80 + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Golden Roar (GROZA + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Road Savvy (G36) Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mask Royale event gets you the opportunity to grab some super masks. You can access the event till it stays on the server and get the rewards you want from the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event February 2025-Get Koi Descend Arrival Animation

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Holi Event 2025 Leaks-Expected Events and Rewards

GTA 6 Map Leaked to be Massive Based on Every Location from the Trailer Mapped Out

GTA Online Weekly Update for February 27 to March 3, 2025, Launched-Get Double GTA$ and RP