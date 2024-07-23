Free Fire MAX Free Spins for Free AC80 Skin- New Cosmic Racer Gameplay

Free Fire MAX is giving away free Universal Ring Vouchers which can be used in the ongoing Ring Event. This opportunity is available for the players from 23rd to 28th of July 2024. The players can use this opportunity for making free spins in the new event MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event. These Free Ring Vouchers can be used to make free spins and win amazing rewards like a free AC80- Phantasmal Claws Skin or a MAC10- Mind’s Eye skin in the ongoing Ring Event in Free Fire MAX.

Here’s how you can Get Your Free Spin in Free Fire MAX

· Eliminate 20 enemies (BR, CS, LW)- Get 1 Gold Royale Voucher (Valid till 31/08/2024)

· Eliminate 40 enemies (BR, CS, LW)- Get 2 Gold Royale Vouchers (Valid till 31/08/2024)

· Eliminate 80 enemies (BR, CS, LW)- Get 3 Ring Vouchers (Used to spin in the Golden Ring Event)

Free Fire MAX MAC10 X AC80 Ring Event- Rewards

· MAC10- Mind’s Eye

· AC80- Phantasmal Claws

· MAC10- Silver Iridescence

· AC80- Phantasmal Touch

· Universal Ring Token x 1

· Universal Ring Token x 2

· Universal Ring Token x 3

· Universal Ring Token x 5

· Universal Ring Token x 10

· Universal Ring Token x 100

Alternatively, the players can exchange their earned Universal Ring Tokens for different rewards in the event:

· MAC10- Mind’s Eye- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Silver Iridescence- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Golden Iridescence- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· MAC10- Iron Iridescence- 150 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Touch- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Claws- 175 Universal Ring Tokens

· AC80- Phantasmal Grasp- 150 Universal Ring Tokens

· Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

· Rom Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

How to Play Cosmic Racer? The New Gameplay in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX has recently introduced a new gameplay mechanism in Free Fire MAX – Cosmic Racer. The new gameplay is being defined as your Race to Victory, and it requires the players to shoot their enemies from The Cosmic Craft and be the Last Team Standing to win the game.

Here’s is how You can Play the Cosmic Racer Gameplay:

• Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

• Select Cosmic racer from the home screen.

• Once you enter the gameplay you will find that it is a dual gameplay.

• You can either be a ‘Driver’ or a ‘Shooter’.

• Driver and Shooter can swap positions based on your team’s gameplay strategy.

• Now, you need to drive around and collect all the Buffs.

• Buffs will help you to upgrade your vehicle, get Nitro Boosts, Rockets and More.

• The Driver can use his or her rockets to eliminate enemies

• The Shooter can use his or her Rockets to eliminate enemies.

Free Fire MAX offers new updates and gameplay mechanisms to its players on a regular basis. Free Spins in the New Ring Event and Cosmic racer are two new updates that will make the gameplay more immersive for the players.

