Free Fire MAX Independence 78 Event-Get a Free Breezy Strike Bat

Free Fire MAX is celebrating the 78th Independence Day for India with the launch of the exclusive ‘Independence 78’ Event for the Indian server. The event will be available for the Indian server from the 14th of August 2024 and will run till the 18th of August 2024, and the players need to ‘Booyah’ in the Independence 78 Event to earn some awesome rewards and in game items. The main attraction of the event is the ‘Free Breezy Strike Bat’ and you need to complete certain missions in BR, CS, and Lone Wolf to earn all the rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Independence 78 Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, go to Independence 78 event.

· Complete the missions to earn rewards

Free Fire MAX Independence 78 Event- Missions and Rewards

· Booyah 2 Times (BR, CS, Lone Wolf)- Get Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random weapon skin from the Enhanced Weapon set).

· Booyah 4 Times (BR, CS, Lone Wolf)- Get Enhanced Armor Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random weapon skin from the Enhanced Weapon set).

· Booyah 6 Times (BR, CS, Lone Wolf)- Get Bat- Breezy Strike

Weapons in the Enhanced Armor Weapon Crate and their Attributes

M1014- Enhanced Armor

Attributes

· Reload Speed++

· Damage+

· Range–

UMP- Enhanced Armor

Attributes

· Magazine++

· Reload Speed-

Free Fire MAX Independence 78 event is available for the Indian server for 4 days and the players have enough time to earn all the rewards including the Free Breezy Strike Bat. The players need to level up their game and complete certain missions in BR, CS, and Lone Wolf to earn the rewards they want in the event.

