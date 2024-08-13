Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event- Get Thompson Dragon Mob Gun Skin

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event has been launched for the Indian server and is available from 12th of August to the 18th of August 2024. The event is being promoted by the company on all the social media channels and the Facebook page of the company has posted ‘Super Heroes is Coming. Login for Rewards 12-18 August.’ Super Heroes event will allow the players to enter the battle field with unmatched power and style. So, the players need to log in to the game to get epic rewards like the Thompson Skin, Super Hero Bundles and much more from the Super Heroes Event. The Super Heroes interface will open on the Indian server on 18th of August, 2024, after the players have logged in to game for 5 days continuously.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Super Heroes is Coming Event.

Log in to get Rewards.

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event- Login Rewards

Login 1 Day- Get 100 Free Fire MAX Gold

Log in 3 Days- Get Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate)

Log in 5 Days- Get 2 Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate)

Weapon Attributes

Thompson- Dragon Mob

Attributes

Magazine++

Rate of Fire+

Reload Speed–

M82B- Dragon Mob

Attributes

Range+

Armor Penetration+

Movement Speed–

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event- The Story

The story for the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event 2024, revolves around Kelly, who is being chased by some criminals. Three Super Heroes will then arrive to save Kelly from these criminals, and these are the Super Heroes Bundles which can be earned as a reward in the event. Though, you will need Free Fire MAX tokens to earn these Super Heroes Bundle.

Watch the YouTube Video for the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event- Rewards

On 18th August, 2024, the interface for the Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Bundle will open up for the Indian server. The Super Heroes Event will come up with exciting rewards like the Super Heroes Bundle, which can be earned with the help of Free Fire MAX Tokens. You will have to complete certain missions every day according to the Super Heroes Event Calendar to earn these rewards through spinning. The Rewards for the event include-

3 Super Heroes Bundles

Pick Up Truck (Will Come with Animation)

Skybird

Free Fire MAX Super Heroes Event is currently available for the Indian server. The players can log in daily and earn all the log in rewards in the event.

