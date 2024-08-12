Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event-Get Zombified Samurai Bundle

Free Fire MAX events are always a delight for the gamers, as they offer various theme-based items as exclusive rewards for the event. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event for the Indian server on 11th August 2024 and the event will be available for the players for the next two weeks. The event is purely luck based and the players can spin and get the rewards they want in the event. The event guarantees a Grand prize at 200 spins or less.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the 'Luck Royale' section in the left-hand bar menu.

Go to Samurai X Beast Ring Event.

Now, you can use your Free Fire MAX Diamonds to make the required number of spins in the event.

How to Spin in the Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event?

The players can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds in the Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Event. You can use 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 11 diamonds for 200 spins in the event. The event guarantees a Grand Prize at 200 spins or less and the prizes are pretty awesome like the Beast of Legend Bundle and Zombified Samurai Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event- Rewards

· Beast of Legend Bundle

· Zombified Samurai Bundle

· Fang Token (Tokens can be used for redeeming the rewards)

· Fang Token x 2

· Fang Token x 3

· Fang Token x 5

· Fang Token x 10

Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Fang Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Fang Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

Ruby Samurai Bundle - 200 Fang Tokens (Open to receive all the items in the bundle)- Ruby Samurai (Head), Ruby Samurai (Mask), Ruby Samurai (Top), Ruby Samurai (Bottom)

Ruby Empress Bundle – 200 Fang Tokens (Open to receive all the items in the bundle)- Ruby Empress (Mask), Ruby Empress (Top), Ruby Empress (Bottom), Ruby Empress (Shoes)

Noble Samurai Bundle- 175 Fang Tokens (Open to receive all the items in the bundle)- Noble Samurai (Head), Noble Samurai (Mask), Noble Samurai (Top), Noble Samurai (Bottom)

· Golden Empress Bundle- 175 Fang Tokens (Open to receive all the rewards in the bundle)- Golden Empress (Mask), Golden Empress (Top), Golden Empress (Bottom), Golden Empress (Shoes).

Possessed Warrior- 150 Fang Tokens

Backpack- Demonic Grin- 40 Fang Tokens

Loot Box- Red Gloom- 30 Fang Tokens

Name Change Card- 40 Fang Tokens

Room Card- 15 Fang Tokens

Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Event will run for the Indian server for the next 14 days and the players can get the rewards they want by spinning in the event. Free Fire MAX events are the best ways to get exclusive items in the game and this improves your gaming experience.

Free Fire MAX Samurai X Beast Ring Technical Errors Resolved

The event had a technical error where the players who were supposed to get a Grand Prize within 200 spins were not getting their prize. Free Fire MAX has resolved the error and now the players who have spun 200 or more spins but have not won will win one of the Grand Prizes in the next spin. Prizes will be provided to the players by the end of this week.

