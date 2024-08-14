Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Ring Event- Get the Lamborghini Drift

Free Fire MAX has recently launched the Lamborghini Ring Event for the Indian server and the event comes with various in-game rewards and items. Most of the players look forward to these Free Fire MAX events which are launched for various servers on a regular basis, as they provide the players with an access to various in-game items in the game. The event was launched on the 13th of August 2024 and will be available for the next 15 days. Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Ring Event is a purely luck-based event and the players need to spin by using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn rewards in the event. The rewards include various exclusive theme-based items like the Lamborghini Drift and the Lamborghini Ride.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Advertisment

· Now, go the Lamborghini Ring Event.

· You can spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX Diamonds and win various rewards in the event.

How to Spin in the Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Ring Event?

Advertisment

The players need to spin using their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to earn rewards in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Event- Rewards

· Lamborghini Drift (Equip to display special effects during team matchmaking, on profile match and in MVP announcements)

Advertisment

· Lamborghini Ride

· Veneno Rosso Efesto

· Aventador Ultimate Grigio Nimbus

Advertisment

· Gloo Wall- The Lamborghini Shield

· Veneno Nero Nemesis

· Aventador Ultimate Booyah

Advertisment

· Bull Token x 1 (Tokens can be used to redeem rewards)

· Bull Tokens x 2

· Bull Tokens x 3

Advertisment

· Bull Tokens x 5

· Bull Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The players can exchange the Bull Tokens earned through spinning for various other in-game items and rewards in the event. Here are the rewards you can get in exchange for the Bull Tokens earned by you through spinning in the event.

· Lamborghini Drift- 200 Bull Tokens

· Lamborghini Ride- 175 Bull Tokens

· Gloo Wall- The Lamborghini Shield- 150 Bull Tokens

· Aventador Ultimate Booyah- 125 Bull Tokens

· Veneno Rosso Efesto- 125 Bull Tokens

· Veeno Nero Nemesis- 125 Bull Tokens

· Aventador Ultimate Grigio Nimbus- 125 Bull Tokens

· Gloo Wall- The Lamborghini Shield

· Name Change Card- 40 Bull Tokens

· Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Bull Tokens

Attributes

Aventador Ultimate Booyah

Attributes

· Damage++

· Durability+

· Damage Reduction–

Veneno Rosso Efesto

Attributes

· Top Speed++

· Damage Reduction+

· Handling–

Veneno Nero Nemesis

Attributes

· Top Speed++

· Damage Reduction+

· Handling–

Aventador Ultimate Grigio Nimbus

Attributes

· Damage++

· Durability+

· Damage Reduction–

Free Fire MAX Lamborghini Event will be there for the Indian server for the next 15 days and it comes with some exclusive rewards and in-game items. The players can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds and win various rewards in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event August 2024-Get the Serpent Bundle (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event August 2024- Get Exclusive Gun Skins (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)