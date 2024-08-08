Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event August 2024- Get Exclusive Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale has been launched for the Indian server and will be available for the entire month of August 2024. The event provides the players with an opportunity to win exclusive gun skins as rewards. There are other rewards and in-game items also which can be earned in the event. Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale is a purely luck-based event and the players will need Free Fire MAX Gold to make the spin and earn rewards in the event. The new Weapon Royale Event for 2024 will offer the players exclusive rewards like the Woodpecker- Jam Sessions and XMB- Blizzard Brawl gun skins. The event guarantees a Grand Prize within 100 spins and resetting will take place once the Grand Prize is drawn in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the ‘Luck Royale’ section in the left-hand bar menu of your home screen.

· Click on ‘Weapon Royale’.

· Now, use your Free Fire MAX Gold to make the required number of spins to win the reward you want.

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024?

The players will need 1000 Free Fire Max Gold to make 1 spin and 10000 Free Fire MAX Gold to make 11 spins in the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event. The event guarantees a Grand Prize within 100 spins and the settings will be reset after the Grand Prize is drawn by the player.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event 2024

Woodpecker- Jam Session (Grand Prize)

XMB- Blizzard Brawl

Golden Vow- The start of an exciting journey (Dynamic Duo item)

Gloo Wall- Jolly Lorry

M14- Loose Cannon

SVD- Loose Cannon

FAMAS- Loose Cannon

Divine Explosion

Titanium

Weapons and their Attributes

Woodpecker- Jam Session

Attributes

· Range ++

· Magazine+

· Accuracy –

XMB- Blizzard Brawl

Attributes

· Magazine ++

· Rate of Fire +

· Reload Speed –

M14- Loose Cannon

Attributes

· Accuracy +

· Magazine +

· Reload Speed –

SVD- Loose Cannon

Attributes

· Accuracy+

· Magazine +

· Reload Speed –

FAMAS- Loose Cannon

Attributes

· Accuracy+

· Magazine +

· Reload Speed –

Divine Explosion

· Magazine +

· Range –

Titanium

· Magazine ++

· Range –

Free Fire MAX is a popular third person survival shooter game and the regular events in the game keep the gameplay immersive for the players. The players can participate in the Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event and win these exclusive gun skins as rewards.

