Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event August 2024-Get the Serpent Bundle

Free Fire MAX events are launched on a regular basis and every event has its own set of rewards which are based on the theme of the event. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched the Serpent Ring Event for the Indian server, and this event brings with it the awesome Blu and Pink Serpent Bundle as a reward for the players. The event will be available for two weeks on the server and the players have ample time to claim the rewards they want.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Now, click on Serpent Ring Event.

How to Spin in the Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event?

Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event is a luck-based event and you will need diamonds to spin and win rewards in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 diamonds and 11 spins will cost you 200 diamonds.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event

· Blu Serpent Bundle (Male)- Gives Special Effects when eliminating an enemy

· Pink Serpent Bundle (Female)- Gives Special Effects when eliminating an enemy

· Serpent Facepaint

· Katana Blu Serpent

· Universal Ring Token x 1

· Universal Ring Tokens x 2

· Universal Ring Tokens x 3

· Universal Ring Tokens x 5

· Universal Ring Tokens x 10

· Universal Ring Tokens x 100

Exchange Rewards for Universal Ring Tokens

The Universal Ring Tokens earned in the event can be used to redeem rewards in Ring Events and they can be kept indefinitely. You can use the Universal Ring Tokens earned in the Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event as an exchange for the rewards available in the event.

· Blu Serpent Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· Pink Serpent Bundle- 200 Universal Ring Tokens

· Katana- Blu Serpent- 50 Universal Ring Tokens

· Serpent Facepaint- 20 Universal Ring Tokens

· Name Change Card- 40 Universal Ring Tokens

· Room Card (1 Match)- 15 Universal Ring Tokens

· Cube Fragment – 5 Universal Ring Tokens

· FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

· AN94 Catadysm Weapon Loot Crate- 4 Universal Ring Tokens

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate

Attributes

· Accuracy ++

· Damage +

· Magazine –

AN94 Catadysm Weapon Loot Crate

Attributes

· Damage ++

· Accuracy +

· Range –

Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event is available for the Indian server for a few days and the players can access the event within that available time frame to get the rewards they want.

