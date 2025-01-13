Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop January 2025- Get Sakura Bundle at 90% Off

Free Fire MAX launches some extremely innovative events for its various servers, and currently the new event on the server is Mystery Shop Event for January 2025. The event lets you purchase in-game collectibles at up to 90% discounted price, and this is the reason behind the extreme popularity of the event. To evaluate the discount percentage for your account, you need to make a spin in the event, and this spin decides the random discount you will finally get on all the items displayed on your screen. This random discount percentage can go up to 90%, if you are extremely lucky. The random discount won by a player is applicable for the entire prize pool associated with the Mystery Shop Event. Mystery Shop Event for January 2025 will get you rewards like the Sakura Bundle and Gloo Wall- Spirit. Sakura Bundle celebrates the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab on the server, and the Mystery Shop Event allows you to get it at a random discount price in the game.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop January 2025- Launch Date

The Mystery Shop event was launched on the 12th of January 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 5 days. So, the players have limited time to access the event and grab the rewards at a discounted price or lesser number of diamonds.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the ‘Mystery Shop’ icon on the home page.

Click on ‘Try Your Luck’ to start spinning for the random discount.

Now, click on ‘Stop’ to get the final random discount in the event.

Click on ‘Enter’ and you would be able to see the prizes available on your screen at discounted prices.

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop Event- Rewards

Sakura Bundle

Party Dance

Gloo Wall- Spirit

Galaxy Tailor Token Crate

Banished Biker (Top)

Bat- Cricket Master

Pan- Roaring Flame

Skull Punker (Head)

Azure Annihilation (Head)

Down Pants (Female)

Rafael Bobblehead

Classic Jazz Jacket

Jeans (Blue)

White Sneakers

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop for January 2025, will stay on the server for the next 5 days. The event allows you to get exclusive in-game items at up to 90% discount on the platform.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025-Get Gloo Wall Road Savvy

Advertisment

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Launch in Early 2025, Reports French Journalist

GTA 5 PPSSPP Download- Play the Game on Android

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free

Advertisment