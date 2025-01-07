Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025- Get Gloo Wall Road Savvy

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Wall Royale Event for the server and the event will remain on the server for the next 6 days. Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event is a Luck Royale Event, and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event. The event comes with exclusive prizes like Gloo Wall- Road Savvy and Gloo Wall- Shamrock Explosion, and all the prizes will help you to level-up your game for a perfect Booyah in the match.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck-royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Wall Royale Event.

You will need 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 90 diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

The event offers Grand Prize in 50 or less than 50 spins.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Road Savvy

Gloo Wall- Shamrock Explosion

Gloo Wall- Animal Rascal

Gloo Wall- Disco Fiasco

Other Prizes

Cheerleader (top)

Student Gambler (Top)

Student Gambler (Pants)

Victoria

Woodland Fairy

Champion’s Soul

High Heels

Love Kiss (Boy)

Apart from the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event on the server, you can currently play the New BR Ranked Season 43. Completing certain missions from 1st January 2025 to 7th January 2025, in the new BR Ranked Season, you would be able to grab Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Vouchers. You need to move up the ranks in the new BR Ranked Season in order to grab the rewards associated with the achievements.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025 will stay on the server for the next 6 days. The players have limited time to grab some exclusive Gloo Wals in the event in order to level up their game.

