GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Launch in Early 2025, Reports French Journalist

GTA 6 trailer 2 release has been taking the fans for a roller coaster ride for a long time now. Release date speculations for the next GTA 6 trailer have been proven wrong and all the theories failed to deliver the trailer at the expected date. Rockstar has been extremely quiet over the entire episode, and that has added more fuel to the release delay rumors for GTA 6. There is no answer to the question, why is Rockstar maintaining a stand of complete silence, and what development phase is GTA 6 exactly going through. It has been almost 400 days since the release of the first official trailer of GTA 6, and the fans are now eagerly looking forward to any new reveal on the gameplay of GTA 6. This reveal could either be GTA 6 trailer 2 or some gameplay screenshots, but when is it going to be announced by Rockstar Games is the relevant question that needs to be answered.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 in the First Quarter of 2025 According to the French Journalist

Recently, French journalist Chris Klippel has stated that GTA 6 trailer is almost ready for marketing, and is going to be out in the first quarter of 2025. Okay, so the trailer is almost ready for marketing, and it could come out in the first quarter of 2025, but where is the info or the announcement on the release of the trailer? The journalist reports “GTA 6 Trailer 2 is (reported) almost ready and Rockstar Games is gearing up for a major communication phase.” He said that he received this info over a month ago, then again two weeks ago, saying that there’s a chance that trailer 2 could be revealed in 2024 or in the first quarter of 2025.

Here is the post on ‘X’ by ‘GTA 6 Countdown’:

Chris’ Klippel who correctly reported back in 2021 that RDR1 remaster was coming to consoles and PC also said that he received this info over a month ago then again 2 weeks ago, stating that there’s a chance that Trailer 2 could be revealed in 2024 or in the first quarter of 2025 pic.twitter.com/CuIAa32yfd — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) December 7, 2024

The French reporter had earlier reported correctly that Red Dead Redemption was coming to consoles and PC. This shows that there is a little chance that he might be right in what he is saying.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 or Screenshots in February 2025- Facts Supporting the Reveal

Take Two Interactive always holds it Financial Earnings Call in the month of February, and this is one of the reasons why the fans believe that they might get some news on GTA 6 development in this month. Going by Rockstar’s past trends one would get to know that Rockstar has always come out with some kind of release info on their upcoming games in either January or early February. GTA 4 was released at a time, when Rockstar Games had no Newswire letter for the fans. That time they had actually put out a press release through their parent company Take Two Interactive, at precisely 8:31 am Eastern Time on January 24, 2008, and the press release covered the final official release date for GTA 4, which was April 29, 2008. This exact same thing happened with the game L.A. Noire, for which the release was announced on January 24th, 2011. Similarly, the release date for MAX Payne 3 was announced on January 17th, 2012. The biggest game of the series GTA 5 was also announced on 31st January of its release year. Another big Game from Rockstar Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced on 1st of February, 2018, and the game was finally released on 26th October 2018. So, the fans are really hopeful that they are going to hear from Rockstar Games on GTA 6 in the month of January 2025, and that trailer 2 for the game would be announced in February.

All these facts and data are not to be taken as any confirmation, until Rockstar Games officially comes out with some statement on GTA 6. Rockstar seems to have broken many past trends with respect to GTA 6, and this includes adding more spark to Christmas with some GTA 6 screenshots. The gap between trailer 1 and trailer 2 release is also the biggest one for GTA 6, and this makes it all the more evident that Rockstar games is silent because they want to release info when they really want to do it. Let’s wait for Rockstar Games to come up with something on GTA 6, and also keep our hopes high for an early official reveal in this year.

