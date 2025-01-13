Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today-Naruto Shippuden Collab Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, and innovative changes to the battlefield is what makes its gameplay interesting for the players. Free Fire MAX launched Free Fire MAX Naruto Shippuden Collab on 10th January 2025, where you would be able to battle in a whole new Ninja style on the battlefield. You can use Ninja weapons, use Ninja strategies and also reward yourself with exclusive bundles like the Jiraiya bundle and the Naruto Bundle in order to take your gameplay to the next level. You can also use Free Fire MAX Redeem codes that are published daily, and redeem them against various in-game items like costumes, weapons and the very popular Free Fire MAX diamonds. Free Fire MAX diamonds can be used to take part in various events that are launched on the platform on a regular basis. Here you will get the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes and the free rewards calendar in detail for the Free Fire MAX and Naruto Collab. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 13th January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Advertisment

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 13th January 2025:

FW2KQX9MFFPS

FFPSYKMXTP2H

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSTXV5FRDM

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Advertisment

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab- Free Rewards Calendar

Free Fire MAX and Naruto Shippuden Collab- Launch Date

Advertisment

The event will run from the 10th of January 2025 to the 9th of February 2025. You will become a true Ninja by participating in the calendar events that will from run from the 10th of January till the 9th of February 2025. You need to log in daily to grab free rewards in the event.

Log in 1 day Get Gamatatsu Log in 2 days Get 1000 Free Fire MAX Gold Log in 3 days Get Gamatatsu x 2 Log in 4 days Get Hidden Leaf Village Headband Log in 5 days Get 2000 Free Fire MAX Gold Log in 6 days Get Dagger- Kunai Log in 7 days Get Naruto Shippuden Banner

Advertisment

Chapter 1- Nine Tails Strike (10th January to 2nd February 2025)

This chapter will run from 10th January 2025 to 2nd Feb 2025. This is your ultimate chance to test your survival skills, as you will fight against a dragon with your pals in the event. Your game lobby now showcases the ‘Hidden Leaf Village Theme’, and just like Rim Nam Village, you would be able to see some small houses in the mini peak. While facing the ‘Nine Tails Dragon’, you will earn tokens or scrolls, which can be used for redeeming against the popular Jiraiya bundle and the Naruto Battle Card in the event. To get more details on how to grab rewards like the Jiraiya Bundle and the Naruto Battle Card by taking part in the first chapter: Visit Here.

Chapter 2- Visit the Hidden Leaf Village (10th January 2025 to 31st January 2025)

Advertisment

The event requires you to visit the Hidden Leaf Village and complete various missions for a free Loot Box. You can earn tokens by completing certain missions in BR Ranked and these tokens can be exchanged against free rewards in the event.

Here are the rewards you can get against the tokens or Shurikens earned by you:

Tokens Earned Rewards 3 Gamatatsu x3 5 Random Loadout Loot Crate 10 3000 Free Fire MAX Gold 15 Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate 20 Loot Box- Ramen Ichiraku

Advertisment

Chapter 3- Friend Call Back (10th January to 23rd January 2025)

You need to call back your friends to earn the Jiraiya Avatar. Call Back refers to calling back friends who have been offline for an extended period. Every qualifying player who enters your ID will increase your mission completion progress.

Advertisment

Call Back Friends Scrolls + Rewards Earned 1 5 Scrolls 3 5 Scrolls 5 5 Scrolls + Jiraiya Avatar

Chapter 4- Free Sasuke Bundle Spins (18th January 2025)

The event will launch on 18th January 2025. You would be required to complete BR/CS Ranked missions to get free spins in Sasuke Ring Event which will get you Sasuke Bundle for free.

Chapter 5- Free Ninja Emote Trials (18th January to 22nd January 2025)

Chapter 6- Ninja Training Stamina (21st January to 30th January 2025)

Chapter 7- Ninja Training Défense (28th January to 9th February 2025)

Chapter 8- Ninja Training Transformation (1st February to 9th February 2nd 2025)

Free Emote (Summon Gamabunta)- Collect any 4 bundles in the event to get first super emote.

These are the free rewards you can earn in the Free Fire MAX Naruto Shippuden collab. Apart from that there are various Luck Royale events that are being launched on the server like Naruto Ascension and Ninjutsu theme fist, where you can earn rewards like the Ninjutsu theme fist and the exclusive Naruto Bundle.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025-Get Gloo Wall Road Savvy

Free Fire MAX Online Play-Play Free Fire MAX On Android

GTA 6 Release Delayed or On Track Would be Revealed on 6th Feb 2025

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Launch in Early 2025, Reports French Journalist