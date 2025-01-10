Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today and Naruto Shippuden Collab Launch

Free Fire MAX makes its gameplay more and more immersive with every new event that is launched on the server. Today, Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Collab has launched across all servers, and this event is one of the highly awaited events in Free Fire MAX. However, to take part in all the events you need substantial amount of Free Fire MAX diamonds, and Free Fire MAX redeem codes are the easiest way to grab some Free Fire MAX diamonds, in-game items or some gun skins for free. Here you will get all the details on Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for today and the info on the launch of the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover, which will get you exclusive rewards like the Jiraiya bundle and the Naruto Battle Card. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 10th January, 2025 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 10th January 2025

FXK2NDY5QSMX

VY2KFXT9FQNC

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FFPSTXV5FRDM

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden- First Chapter Launch

Free Fire Max x Naruto Shippuden Crossover has launched on 10th January 2025, and the first chapter of the event ‘Nine Tails Strikes’ begins today. This chapter will run from 10th January 2025 to 2nd Feb 2025. This is your ultimate chance to test your survival skills, as you will fight against a dragon with your pals in the event. Your game lobby now showcases the ‘Hidden Leaf Village Theme’, and just like Rim Nam Village, you would be able to see some small houses in the mini peak. While facing the ‘Nine Tails Dragon’, you will earn tokens, which can be used for redeeming against the popular Jiraiya bundle and the Naruto Battle Card in the event.

How to Earn Tokens in the Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover Event?

BR - Receive after completing matches (3 tokens per match and 15 max per day).

- Receive after completing matches (3 tokens per match and 15 max per day). CS - Get 2 tokens per match and 10 max per day).

- Get 2 tokens per match and 10 max per day). Complete daily missions.

X2 MAX on 18th January 2025.

Tokens Earned and Respective Rewards for the Chapter ‘Nine Tails Strikes’

Tokens Earned Reward 600 Jiraiya Bundle 400 Moonlight Ballad (Kingfisher + Desert Eagle) Weapon Loot Crate 200 Luck Royale Voucher 100 Random Loadout Loot Crate 50 Gamatatsu

Grand Prize for the Free Fire Max x Naruto Shippuden Crossover Event

Gamabunta Summoning- To unlock this grand prize you need to collect 4 out of 5 Naruto Shippuden outfit bundles.

Naruto Battle Card- Eliminate enemies 120 times in BR and CS to get the Battle Card in the event.

Free Fire MAX x Naruto Shippuden Crossover will stay on the server for a limited time. The event will unfold in chapters and the players can take part in all the events to win some exclusive theme-based rewards.

