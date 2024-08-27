Free Fire MAX New Moco Store Event 2024- Get the Dragon Mafia Bundle

Free Fire MAX recently launched a new Moco Store event for the Indian server and the event will be available for the next 15 days. Free Fire MAX keeps two collections of rewards for the players in the Moco Store event. The first is the Grand collection and the other is the Bonus collection. The players can choose two items of their choice from the two collections, and after making their selection, they would need to acquire the items by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Moco Store event is a pure luck-based event and the players can try their luck to get the chosen items in the event. The items once chosen and acquired will not be repeated and the players will have to spend more diamonds with every subsequent spin in the event. Free Fire MAX Moco Store event for August 2024 comes with some awesome rewards like the Dragon Mafia Bundle and the best part of this event is that the players can choose the rewards they want.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

· Open Free fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section on your home screen.

· Now, go to Moco Store Event and choose the rewards you want.

Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event 2024- Rewards

Grand Prizes

· Fist- Claws of Fury

· The Weekend Clubber Bundle (Weekend Clubber Head, Weekend Clubber Top, Weekend Clubber Bottoms)- Open to receive all the items in the bundle

· Scythe- Snow

· Fist- Thunderboom

· Dragon Mafia Bundle (Dragon Mafia Top, Dragon Mafia Bottom, Dragon Mafia Shoes)- Open to receive all the rewards in the bundle.

· Scythe- Shadow

Bonus Prizes

· Night Panther- The end is near… Pet Skill

· Grenade- Grim Rider

· Backpack- Golden Rose

· Shiba

· Egg Grenade

· Backpack- Space Monster

What Will Your Prize Pool Look Like?

If you select Fist- Claws of Fury as your Grand Prize and Night panther as your Bonus prize, then your prize pool will have these prizes-

· Fist- Claws of Fury

· Night Panther

· Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate (FAMAS- Ice Blue, M1014- Ice Blue, and M4A1- Ice Blue)

· Cube Fragment

· Luck Royale Voucher

· Gold Royale Voucher

How to Make Spins in the Free Fire MAX Moco Store Event?

· Select one Grand Prize item and 1 Bonus Prize item.

· Click on ‘Confirm’.

· There will be a total of six items displayed on the screen (including the prizes chosen by you), and you will be allowed to spin maximum 6 times to get the rewards you have chosen.

· Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and the number of diamonds required will increase for every subsequent spin. You will be required to spend 19 Diamonds for the second spin, 49 Diamonds for the third spin, 79 Diamonds for the fourth spin, 179 Diamonds for the fifth spin and 499 Diamonds for the sixth spin.

· You might get your desired prize in the first spin or in the sixth spin.

Moco Store event will be available for the next 15 days, and the players can choose the prizes they want from the event. The event is luck-based, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin and get their chosen prize.

