Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale September 2024-Get M1917-Ace of Hearts

Free Fire MAX current Weapon Royale event is still available for the Indian server, and the players can get awesome gun skins like the Woodpecker Jam Sessions by spinning in the event. Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale event stays on the server for 60 days and after the completion of the existing event, a new event is launched for the server. The new Weapon Royale event will be launched for the Free Fire MAX Indian server in September 2024, and just like the other Weapon Royale Events this event will also give an opportunity to the players to get some legendary gun skins like the M1917-Ace of Hearts.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event- September 2024 Leaks

The new weapon royale event will be launched in September 2024, and the players can try their luck by spinning with the help of Free Fire MAX Gold. Every Weapon Royale event offers some legendary gun skins, and along with that some other in-game items are offered to the players in order to keep the gameplay interesting. The gun skins offered in every Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale event are exclusive, and the players can get the rewards they want by spinning with the help of their Free Fire MAX gold.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX September 2024, Weapon Royale Event?

Advertisment

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale section on the main screen.

· Now, go to the Weapon Royale section where you can spin and earn the rewards you want.

Advertisment

Free Fire Max Weapon Royale September 2024 Rewards- Legendary Gun Skins Leaks

Here are some of the Legendary gun skins that will be offered in the upcoming Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event

· VSS- Glyph Grip- The gun skin will be offered in the upcoming Weapon Royale event in Free Fire MAX and the gun skin looks great with its yellow color and a strong fiery animation in the front.

Advertisment

· M1917- Ace of Hearts- This gun skin is apt for the players who love to play a game of cards. The gun skin will come with a poker-themed appearance and a dashing red vibe.

· SPAS12- Rip and Tear- The popular shotgun in the game would be launched with a new skin ‘SPAS12- Rip and Tear. The gun offers extra damage in the game as its commanding attribute, and its claw animation gives it a deadly appearance.

M60- Attack-O’-the-Wisp- This could be re-launched in the September Weapon Royale event in Free Fire MAX.

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

· Accuracy++

· Reload Speed+

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale Event is an excellent opportunity for the players to earn some legendary gun skins. The upcoming Free Fire MAX Weapon Royale event will be launched with new gun skins which will take the game to a whole new level for the players.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Release Might be Delayed to 2026 because of Mafia 4 Release (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

Black Myth: Wukong- Story, Gameplay and Download Price (pcquest.com)

PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)