Get Free Fire MAX Naatu Naatu Oscar Winning Emote and Party Animal Gun

Free Fire MAX is an excellent Battle Royale game which offers innovative theme-based rewards to the players for their participation in different events. Recently, Free Fire MAX has launched a new exciting Faded Wheel Naatu Naatu Event for the Indian server. The event was launched on 22nd August 2024 and will be available for the next 15 days on the server. Free Fire Naatu Naatu is a purely luck-based event and the players will need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin in the event and win rewards.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Naatu Naatu Event?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Now, go to the Diamond events section on the home screen.

· Here, go to the Naatu Naatu Faded Wheel Event.

· Now, select two prizes from the screen and remove them from your prize list. These must be the prizes that you do not want.

· Now, click on ‘Confirm’.

· Here you can spin with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds to earn the rewards. Your first spin will cost you 9 diamonds and diamonds required for spinning will increase with every draw.

· Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Naatu Naatu Faded Wheel Event- Rewards

· Naatu Naatu Lead Emote- Let your teammates follow your dance moves.

· Halloween Weapon Loot Crate- Open to receive a random gun skin for the Halloween Weapon set.

· Backpack- K.O. Night

· Supply Crate- A crate that contains all kinds of supplies. This item has effects in BR and CS.

· Loot Box- Sabertooth.

· Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate- Open to receive a random gun skin from the Party Animal Weapon set.

· Armor Crate- A crate exclusively made for armors. This item has different effects in BR and CS.

· Holiday Season (Top)

· Pet Food x 3

· Cube Fragment x2

Weapon Attributes

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate

Pumpkin Flame

· Reload Speed++

· Damage+

· Magazine-

Zombie’s Kiss

· Accuracy++

· Reload Speed-

Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

AUG- Party Animal

· Range++

· Magazine-

Woodpecker- Party Animal

· Accuracy+

· Damage+

· Range-

M500- Party Animal

· Magazine+

· Damage+

· Reload Speed-

Scar- Party Animal

· Magazine+

· Rate of Fire+

· Maximum Speed-

Free Fire MAX Naatu Naatu Faded Wheel Event would be there for the Indian server for the next 15 days and the players can get all the exclusive rewards like the Naatu Naatu Lead Emote, AUG- Party animal and Zombie's Skin gun skins. The players can partcipate in the event nd win all the rewards they want.

