Free Fire MAX New Wall Royale Event-Get Gloo Wall FFWS 2025 Fall

Free Fire MAX launches gameplay updates and new events on a regular basis, and all the events bring some exclusive rewards to the gaming platform. The most popular events in Free Fire MAX are Evo Vault Event and Wall Royale Event, as they bring exclusive gun skins and gloo walls as rewards, which help you in ruling the battlefield. Right now, a new Wall Royale event has been launched for the server, and the event brings Gloo Wall- FFWS 2025 Fall and Gloo Wall- Briny Shore as Grand Prize to the game for the players.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025- Release Date

The event has been launched on November 14, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 8 days. It is a Luck Royale Event and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event 2025?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Wall Royale Event.

Here you can make spins in order to win rewards. 1 spin will cost you 9 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 40 Free Fire MAX diamonds (11% Off)

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

You will get a Grand Prize within less than or equal to 50 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- FFWS 2025 Fall

Gloo Wall- Briny Shore

Gloo Wall- Auspicious Year

Gloo Wall- Superstar

Other Prizes

Husky Full (top)

Northern Cardinal (top)

Lab Giant (bottom)

Night Provocateur (bottom)

Staple Wanderer (Shoes)

Ace Gamer (Shoes)

Burger (Head)

Tropic Rumble (Head)

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Star General Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Demolitionist Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate x 1

Tactical Market x 1

Team Booster x 1

Enhance Hammer x1

Super Leg Pockets x 1

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event for November 2025, will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive Gloo Walls in the event.

