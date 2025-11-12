Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event-Get Will of Fire Bundle and FFWS 2025 Bundle

Free Fire MAX has recently launched the FFWS Universal Ring event for the server. It is a luck royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event. The event comes after the OB51 update, which was launched recently, and brings some exclusive rewards like the Will of Fire Bundle and the FFWS 2025 Bundle.
Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Release Date
The event launches on November 12, 2025, and will continue on the server for the next 12 days. The players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Now, go to the FFWS Ring Event.
- Here, you can make spins in order to earn rewards in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).
Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Rewards
- Will of Fire Bundle
- FFWS 2025 Bundle
- Sports Car- Will of Fire
- Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire
- Universal Ring Token x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Tokens x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
The Universal Ring Tokens earned or owned by you can be used against many exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the exclusive rewards and the number of Universal Ring Tokens required against these exclusive rewards:
- Will of Fire Bundle x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- FFWS 2025 Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens
- Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire x 60 Universal Ring Tokens
- Sports Car- Will of Fire x 50 Universal Ring Tokens
- Backpack- FFWS 2025 Fall x 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens
- M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Pigment Splash (AK47 + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Tactical market x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire
- Movement Speed +
- Reload Speed +
- Range –
M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- Magazine ++
- Damage +
- Reload Speed –
Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate
- Damage ++
- Armor Protection +
- Reload Speed –
Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate
- Damage ++
- Reload Speed +
- Accuracy –
Pigment Splash (AK47 + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Rate of Fire ++
- Accuracy +
- Reload Speed –
Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive rewards.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX New Update OB51 Release Date-Pre Register and Win Free Rewards
Free Fire MAX Flame Arena Ring Event-Get Molten Fury and Lava Fury Bundle
Dispatch Sells 1 million Copies in 10 Days, but will there be Another Season?
Microsoft Confirms Xbox Cloud Gaming in India- Here is What We Know