Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event-Get Will of Fire Bundle and FFWS 2025 Bundle

Free Fire MAX has recently launched the FFWS Universal Ring event for the server. It is a luck royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event. The event comes after the OB51 update, which was launched recently, and brings some exclusive rewards like the Will of Fire Bundle and the FFWS 2025 Bundle.

Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Release Date

The event launches on November 12, 2025, and will continue on the server for the next 12 days. The players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the FFWS Ring Event.

Here, you can make spins in order to earn rewards in the event. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Rewards

Will of Fire Bundle

FFWS 2025 Bundle

Sports Car- Will of Fire

Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

The Universal Ring Tokens earned or owned by you can be used against many exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the exclusive rewards and the number of Universal Ring Tokens required against these exclusive rewards:

Will of Fire Bundle x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

FFWS 2025 Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire x 60 Universal Ring Tokens

Sports Car- Will of Fire x 50 Universal Ring Tokens

Backpack- FFWS 2025 Fall x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Pigment Splash (AK47 + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Tactical market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

Trogon- FFWS Will of Fire

Movement Speed +

Reload Speed +

Range –

M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Magazine ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Ruby Bride and Scarlet Groom Weapon Loot Crate

Damage ++

Armor Protection +

Reload Speed –

Rave Skater (M1014 + AC80) Weapon Loot Crate

Damage ++

Reload Speed +

Accuracy –

Pigment Splash (AK47 + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate

Rate of Fire ++

Accuracy +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX FFWS Ring Event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players can take part in the event and win some exclusive rewards.

