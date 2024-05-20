Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20th May 2024– Paradox Event Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game and Garena continuously works on keeping the gameplay immersive for the players with the help of various events and updates in the game. Recently, Free Fire MAX launched two new events Paradox Ring Event and Summer Homework for the Indian server. The events have their own respective set of rewards, but apart from that Garena publishes Free Fire MAX redeem codes on a daily basis, and these redeem codes come with their own set of attractive rewards like Free Fire MAX diamonds, gold, and in-game weapons. Players need to go to the Free Fire official redemption sites and claim their respective reward in the game after a successful login. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for 20th May 2024 in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also find out “How to get Eternal Paradox Skin Katana Skin in the Paradox Ring Event in Free Fire MAX?”

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Here are the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 20th May 2024?

R2H8JN5K9D6S4T7P

X6M3V1N9A7C2B4Q

L9E7F3Y6G8I2H1T

P4D6K9S1R8T2J5N

B3Q7C5A2V4X6M9N

T8R5J2D6S9P7K1H

G7I2Y4F6E9L3T1C

S1R8T4K6D9N2P5J

A3B7C5D2Q4X6N9M

H8J5T7R2K4N6P9S

F6E2G4I9Y1L3C7D

N5M7P9S3K1R8J2T

V1X6N9M7B3C5Q2D

K9S1J7R3P5T2N4H

D6S4P7R2K9J5N8T

C5A2X4B6Q8N9M3V

I2H8F6G4Y7E9T1L

R8T2K6N9J1P4S7D

M3B9Q7C5D2V4X6N

S9P1J5T7R2K4D6N

Y6E3G1F9I7C2D4L

N2P5K9S1R8J6T3H

A7C2B4Q6N9M1V3X

H1T8R5J2D6S4P9N

G8I2Y4F6E9L7C3D

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

· You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

· Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

· Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

· After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

· After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Get Eternal Katana Paradox Skin in the Paradox Ring Event in Free Fire MAX

What is Katana Paradox Skin?

Katana is a melee weapon used in Free Fire MAX matches and it is extremely popular, as it can eliminate enemies with a single blow to the head. Free Fire MAX Paradox Ring event 2024 launches a new Katana skin with special sound and elimination effects. Players need to spin using their Free Fire MAX diamonds to get access to the exclusive Katana Paradox Skin. You need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 diamonds for 11 spins.

Here is a list of the items that can be collected from the Free Fire MAX Paradox Ring Event

· The final paradox

· Katana – Eternal Paradox (Darkness)

· Katana – Eternal Paradox (Gold)

· 100 x Universal Ring Tokens

· 5x Universal Ring Tokens

· 2x Universal Ring Token

· 3x Universal Ring Tokens

· Universal Ring Token

· 10 x Universal Ring Token

· 5x Universal Ring Tokens

· 2x Universal Ring Token

· 3x Universal Ring Tokens

· Universal Ring Token

If the players wish to use their previously owned Universal Tokens, then they need to select the ‘Exchange’ section, where they can select the desired item and redeem their Universal tokens to get the item.

Here is the list

The Ultimate Paradox: 120 tokens

· 100 Katana – Eternal Paradox (Dark): 100 tokens

· 100 Katana – Eternal Paradox (Gold): 100 tokens

· 40 Name Change Cards: 40 Tokens

· 15 room cards (1 match): 15 tokens

· Magic Cube Piece: 5 tokens

· Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate: 4 tokens

· Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate: 4 tokens

· FFWS 2021 Weapon Loot Crate: 4 Tokens

· Frenzy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate: 4 tokens

· Armor Crate: 1 token

· Supply Crate: 1 token

· Pocket Market: 1 token

· Reward Token: 1 Token

· Foot pockets: 1 token

· Bonfire: 1 token

· Airdrop Support: 1 Token

· Secret Clue: 1 Token

Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game which keeps the players engaged with various events and upgrades. Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 20th May 2024 will give you access to some free diamonds which can be used to spin and get the rewards in the Free Fire MAX Paradox Ring Event.

