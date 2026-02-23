Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026, and Faded Wheel Event-Get Free Diamonds and Panther Strikes Arrival Animation

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily by Garena on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons, and in-game costumes. These redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for February 23rd,2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also, Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Faded Wheel Event for the server, which brings an opportunity to win Panther Strikes Arrival Animation in the game. Apart from all the new Faded Wheel Event, a Holi Event is also running on the server, which brings you free rewards like a skateboard and a Gloo Wall.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026

FFIN-DOJU-ARAA

FFCO-TYMQ-FX5K

FFEV-OX2M-FQY4

CTFF-NX2K-SZ9H

FFM1-VSWC-PXN9

QK82-S2LX-5Q27

P3LX-6V9T-M2QH

FFWC-TKX2-P5NQ

TX4S-C2VU-NPKF

RHTG-9VOL-TDWP

FN7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

Z4QP8M6KNR2J

P7QH5K3LVJ9P

M2QP9L8KRV6K

R5QK4M7LVP1R

K9QP6K2MNL8V

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3

4N8M2XL9R1G3LH

FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5

FD5GHAPO69F

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event Panther Strikes- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event, Panther Strikes has been launched on the server. The event will stay on the server for the next 15 days. Faded Wheel Events are really popular in Free Fire MAX as they allow the players to customize their Prize Pool.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Panther Strikes event.

Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.

Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Free Fire MAX Panther Strikes- Rewards

Panther Strikes Arrival Animation

Enhance Hammer

Booyah Day Weapon Loot Crate

Cube Fragment

Super Leg Pockets

Tactical Market

Grenade- Tiger’s Attack

MPS- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Team Booster

Parachute- Beat Beast

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes bring you rewards like free diamonds, gun skins and in-game costumes, while the Faded Wheel Event brings you an exclusive arrival animation, Panther Strikes. You can take part in the event and win all the rewards by spinning with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Advertisment

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February, 2026, and Wall Royale Event- Get Free Diamonds and Premium Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19, 2026, and Itadori Royale Event-Get Divergent Fist

GTA 6 Summer Marketing Buzz Hits FIFA World Cup Level Kick-Off Energy

PlayStation Store India Critics Choice Sale-Get Games Like GTA 5, RDR2 and God of War at Half Price