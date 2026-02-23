Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026, and Faded Wheel Event-Get Free Diamonds and Panther Strikes Arrival Animation

Free Fire Max Redeem Codes are published daily by Garena on their various social media handles, and these redeem codes can be redeemed against various rewards like Free Fire MAX Diamonds, gun skins, weapons, and in-game costumes. These redeem codes have an alphanumeric combination, and are published every midnight. The window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time of 12 to 18 hours. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for February 23rd,2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds. Also, Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Faded Wheel Event for the server, which brings an opportunity to win Panther Strikes Arrival Animation in the game. Apart from all the new Faded Wheel Event, a Holi Event is also running on the server, which brings you free rewards like a skateboard and a Gloo Wall.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 23, 2026
- FFIN-DOJU-ARAA
- FFCO-TYMQ-FX5K
- FFEV-OX2M-FQY4
- CTFF-NX2K-SZ9H
- FFM1-VSWC-PXN9
- QK82-S2LX-5Q27
- P3LX-6V9T-M2QH
- FFWC-TKX2-P5NQ
- TX4S-C2VU-NPKF
- RHTG-9VOL-TDWP
- FN7QK5L3MRP9J
- J2QP8M1KVL6V
- E9QH6K4LNP7V
- S5PL7M2LRV8K
- Q8M4K7L2VR9J
- A6QK1L9MRP5V
- Z4QP8M6KNR2J
- P7QH5K3LVJ9P
- M2QP9L8KRV6K
- R5QK4M7LVP1R
- K9QP6K2MNL8V
- V3QJ1M9KRP7V
- D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3LH
- FU1I5O3P7A9S4D2
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T8R4E
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N6M3Q
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- F7F9A3B2K6G8H1L5
- FD5GHAPO69F
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event Panther Strikes- Release Date
Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event, Panther Strikes has been launched on the server. The event will stay on the server for the next 15 days. Faded Wheel Events are really popular in Free Fire MAX as they allow the players to customize their Prize Pool.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Panther Strikes event.
- Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.
- Click on ‘Confirm’. Your final prize pool will now be available on your screen.
- Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.
- The diamonds required will increase with each draw.
Free Fire MAX Panther Strikes- Rewards
- Panther Strikes Arrival Animation
- Enhance Hammer
- Booyah Day Weapon Loot Crate
- Cube Fragment
- Super Leg Pockets
- Tactical Market
- Grenade- Tiger’s Attack
- MPS- Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- Team Booster
- Parachute- Beat Beast
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes bring you rewards like free diamonds, gun skins and in-game costumes, while the Faded Wheel Event brings you an exclusive arrival animation, Panther Strikes. You can take part in the event and win all the rewards by spinning with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds.
