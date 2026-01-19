Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19, 2026, and Itadori Royale Event-Get Divergent Fist

Free Fire MAX players have a fresh opportunity to enhance their gameplay without spending a dime, thanks to redeem codes released by the developers. These alphanumeric codes unlock a variety of in-game rewards, ranging from diamonds to coveted items such as costumes, weapons, and skins.

The redeem codes, often tied to promotional campaigns, milestone celebrations, or special events, serve as a gateway to exclusive content. Players can exchange them for dynamic characters, rare skins, and powerful weapons, adding both flair and advantage to their battlefield experience.

What sets these codes apart is their ability to let gamers personalize their playstyle while showcasing rare collectibles that distinguish them from competitors. By embracing these free rewards, players not only elevate their gaming journey but also gain a competitive edge in the vibrant arenas of Free Fire MAX. You need to hurry up to use the Free Fire Max Redeem codes for January 19, 2026, as they can be used only for a limited time.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19, 2026

FFML9KGFS5LM

FFPLZJUDKPTJ

FFGYBGD8H1H4

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

FFICMCPSBN9CU

FFMCF8XLVNKC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFPLUFBVSLOT

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen Itadori Royale Event

A new event Itadori Royale event has been launched across the server under the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab. The event has been launched today on January 19, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 18 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins in the event.

How to Access and Make Spins in the Free Fire Max Itadori Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Here, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Now, go to the Itadori Royale event.

You will get a spin free and after that 1 spin will cost you 15 Free Fire MAX diamonds. 5 spins will cost you 33 Free Fire MAX diamonds (50% off).

You will get a guaranteed Grand Prize in 49 spins.

There is no repeated Grand Prize in the event.

Free Fire MAX Itadori Royale Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Fist- Divergent Fist

Parang- Tozama

Loot Box- Cathy

Other Prizes

Skyboard- Riot Academy

Backpack- Vampire

Bat- Winter Basher

Backpack- The Warrior’s Spirit

Parachute- Burning Lily

Grenade- Earthshaker

Pet Skin: Sunshine Shiba

Monster Truck- Sabertooth

Sterling Futurnetic (Groza + Heal Sniper) Weapon Loot Crate

AK47- Water Balloon Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

The Factoner Weapon Loot Crate

Tactical Market x 1

Team Booster x 1

Enhance Hammer x 1

Super Leg Pockets x 1

While Free Fire MAX Redeem codes help you earn some free rewards in the game, events like Itadori Royale get you some exclusive rewards based on the Free Fire MAX x Jujutsu Kaisen collab. The event will stay on the server for a limited time, players can use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win some exclusive rewards in the event.

