Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26, 2026, and Untamed Beat Fist Event-Free Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular game and the official website for the Free Fire MAX, Garena International offers exclusive redeem codes to the users. These redeem codes are 12-digit alphanumeric combination, and can be used to earn rewards like diamonds, stickers, weapons and other in-built items in the game. The company publishes new redeem codes every single day, that are updated in the midnight and the window to redeem these codes is open for a very limited time of 12 hours. The rewards to be grabbed are available for the first 500 registered players worldwide, so you need to hurry up and log in to get access to these attractive rewards by redeeming the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26th February, 2025.

Advertisment

Also, apart from redeeming the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, the players can take part in a new Faded Wheel Event, ‘Untamed Beat Fist’ that has been launched recently on the platform. The event brings exclusive rewards like Fist- Untamed Beat and Backpack- Wild Beats to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 26, 2026

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJ4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FT4E9Y5U1I30

FL2K6J4H8G5F

FR2D7G5T1Y8H

FFM1VSWCPXN9

QK82S2LX5Q27

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTK2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9V0LTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

RD3TZK7WME65

ZRW3J4N8VX56

TFX9J3Z2RP64

WD2ATK3ZEA55

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?

Visit the official website for redeeming Free Fire MAX codes -Free Fire (garena.com)

Log in to your official Free Fire MAX account with either Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple Id, Huwaei ID or VK.

Now, enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click ‘Confirm’.

If your codes are successfully redeemed, you will be able to see the rewards displayed in your email section within the next 24 hours.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Untamed Beat Fist Faded Wheel Event- Release Date

The event has been launched today on February 26, 2026, and will be available on the server for the next 14 days. You need to use your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin in the event. The best part of a Faded Wheel Event is that the price pool in the event can be customized by the players according to their preferences.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Untamed Beat Fist Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Untamed Beat Fist Event.

Here you first need to remove two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Untamed Beat Fist Event- Rewards

Fist- Untamed Beat

Enhance Hammer x 2

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Cube Fragment x 2

Super Leg Pockets x 2

Tactical Market x 2

Parang- Booyah Slasher

Red Samurai Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Team Booster x 2

Backpack- Wild Beats

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Untamed Fist Beat event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire Max diamonds to make spins and win rewards in the event.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February, 2026, and Wall Royale Event- Get Free Diamonds and Premium Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19, 2026, and Itadori Royale Event-Get Divergent Fist

Advertisment

GTA 6 in November, FIFA World Cup in June and Spiderman Movie in July-2026 Rocks

Marvel’s Wolverine September 2026 Release Confirmation Reinforces GTA 6 Release in November