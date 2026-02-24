Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026, and M14 x AUG Ring Event-M14 and AUG Gun Skins and Free Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where regular updates and new events keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Apart from these events Free Fire MAX players can grab some exclusive free gifts like in- game costumes, weapons and Free Fire Max diamonds with the help of Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes. These redeem codes are published every midnight by Garena, and the window to redeem them is open for a limited time. Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are an alphanumeric combination and you need to visit the official redemption site in order to redeem these codes. Also, a new event, Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring has been launched for the server and the event brings some exclusive rewards like the M14- Flamed Beat and AUG- Mars Landcrusher to the platform.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026

FF9MJ31CXKRG

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

6KWMFJVMQQYG

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

EYH2W3XK8UPG

FF7MUY4ME6SC

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FFW2Y7NQFV9S

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

MN3XK4TY9EP1

FFIC33NTEUKA

HFNSJ6W74Z48

TFX9J3Z2RP64

FICMCPSBN9CU

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

3IBBMSL7AK8G

B3G7A22TWDR7

FJ6AT3ZREM45

FFN9Y6XY4Z89

V427K98RUCHZ

WD2ATK3ZEA55

Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here

Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.

Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been released today on February 24, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The players can take part in the luck royale Universal Ring event and earn some exclusive M14 and AUG gun skins in the game.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale event in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the M14 x AUG Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event- Rewards

M14- Flamed Beat

M14- Inner Nightmare

AUG- Aurora’s Holler

AUG- Mars Landcrusher

M14- Burning Lily

AUG- Nebula Skydark

Universal Ring Tokens x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX M14 x Aug Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Universal Ring Tokens earned by you can be used as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the universal ring tokens required in exchange for the rewards:

Advertisment

M14- Flamed Beat x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Inner Nightmare x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Haunt’s Outrage x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Aurora’s Holler x 250 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Mars Landcrusher x 250 Universal Ring Tokens

M14- Burning Lily x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Nebula Skydark x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Ventus Oceanbust x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

AUG- Aqua Firetaming x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Collage Art (M590) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Eternal Enigma (SVD + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Noble Sanction (MAG-7 + Trogon) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

MAC10 Frozen Platinum Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

M14- Flamed Beat

Damage ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

M14- Inner Nightmare

Damage ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

AUG- Aurora’s Holler

Damage ++

Armor Penetration +

Range –

AUG- Mars Landcrusher

Damage ++

Range +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available daily on the platform and can be used to win some exclusive free rewards. While M14 x AUG Ring event requires the players to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin and earn some exclusive gun skins in the game.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 11 February, 2026, and Wall Royale Event- Get Free Diamonds and Premium Gloo Walls

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 19, 2026, and Itadori Royale Event-Get Divergent Fist

GTA 6 Summer Marketing Buzz Hits FIFA World Cup Level Kick-Off Energy

GTA 6 Price Leaks Suggest Expensive Launch in India and US, Spark Debate