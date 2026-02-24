Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026, and M14 x AUG Ring Event-M14 and AUG Gun Skins and Free Diamonds

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game, where regular updates and new events keep the gameplay interesting for the players. Apart from these events Free Fire MAX players can grab some exclusive free gifts like in- game costumes, weapons and Free Fire Max diamonds with the help of Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes. These redeem codes are published every midnight by Garena, and the window to redeem them is open for a limited time. Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are an alphanumeric combination and you need to visit the official redemption site in order to redeem these codes. Also, a new event, Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring has been launched for the server and the event brings some exclusive rewards like the M14- Flamed Beat and AUG- Mars Landcrusher to the platform.
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 24, 2026
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- MN3XK4TY9EP1
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- TFX9J3Z2RP64
- FICMCPSBN9CU
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7
- FJ6AT3ZREM45
- FFN9Y6XY4Z89
- V427K98RUCHZ
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
Steps to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?
- Visit the official Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption Website- Click Here
- Log In using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.
- Copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
- Then check the game mail, section which is embedded, for rewards after successfully embedding the codes.
Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event- Release Date
The event has been released today on February 24, 2026, and will stay on the server for the next 12 days. The players can take part in the luck royale Universal Ring event and earn some exclusive M14 and AUG gun skins in the game.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale event in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the M14 x AUG Ring Event.
- Now, you can make spins with the help of Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).
Free Fire MAX M14 x AUG Ring Event- Rewards
- M14- Flamed Beat
- M14- Inner Nightmare
- AUG- Aurora’s Holler
- AUG- Mars Landcrusher
- M14- Burning Lily
- AUG- Nebula Skydark
- Universal Ring Tokens x 1
- Universal Ring Tokens x 2
- Universal Ring Tokens x 3
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 5
- Universal Ring Tokens x 10
Free Fire MAX M14 x Aug Ring Event- Exchange Rewards
Universal Ring Tokens earned by you can be used as an exchange against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the universal ring tokens required in exchange for the rewards:
- M14- Flamed Beat x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- M14- Inner Nightmare x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- M14- Haunt’s Outrage x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- AUG- Aurora’s Holler x 250 Universal Ring Tokens
- AUG- Mars Landcrusher x 250 Universal Ring Tokens
- M14- Burning Lily x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- AUG- Nebula Skydark x 200 Universal Ring Tokens
- AUG- Ventus Oceanbust x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- AUG- Aqua Firetaming x 150 Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens
- Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens
- Collage Art (M590) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Eternal Enigma (SVD + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Noble Sanction (MAG-7 + Trogon) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- MAC10 Frozen Platinum Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens
- Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token
- Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
M14- Flamed Beat
- Damage ++
- Range +
- Reload Speed –
M14- Inner Nightmare
- Damage ++
- Range +
- Reload Speed –
AUG- Aurora’s Holler
- Damage ++
- Armor Penetration +
- Range –
AUG- Mars Landcrusher
- Damage ++
- Range +
- Reload Speed –
Free Fire MAX redeem codes are available daily on the platform and can be used to win some exclusive free rewards. While M14 x AUG Ring event requires the players to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin and earn some exclusive gun skins in the game.
