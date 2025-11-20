Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 20, 2025-Grab Free Diamonds, Gun Skins and More

Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes are 12-character alpha numeric combination and can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for November 20, 2025, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX- The Game

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game where 50 players are left on an isolated island to fight and survive. You can either fight alone or you can form a squad of four with 3 other friends or players to win the game. You can use a variety of weapons like grenades and guns to fight and survive in the game. The rule for winning the game is extremely simple- To be the last player or the last team standing on the island.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 20, 2025

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XC8P0N3M

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google, VK, Huawei ID or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the given 12-digit codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

FAQ

How Can I Use Free Fire MAX redeem codes?

The redeem codes can be redeemed on the Free Fire MAX Redemption Code website using your Free Fire ID and the code.

How much time does it take for the rewards to show in a player’s in- game mail.v.?

After your codes are redeemed successfully, then it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your account.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are an easy way to earn Free Fire MAX diamonds which can be used for in-game purchases. These Free Fire MAX codes are published daily by Garena, but the window to redeem the codes is open for a very limited time.

GTA 6 will Stay Ahead of Its Competitors for 15 to 20 Years, and that Makes it Worth the Wait