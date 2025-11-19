GTA 6 will Stay Ahead of Its Competitors for 15 to 20 Years, and that Makes it Worth the Wait

According to a post on ‘X’ by the user ‘Dexerto’, “A GTA 6 insider has claimed the game is so ambitious other developers will be unable to match what Rockstar are doing for 15-20+ years”. 'Kiwi Talkz' added "It definitely isn't GTA V 2.0”. GTA 6 hype has really increased the expectations of the fans from the game, and nothing can stop this hype, not even a delay in release.

GTA 6- Exploring Vice City and Beyond

GTA 6, a game so grand that it befits the title it holds, and its magnificence has been leaked or revealed many times on the web. Even players who don’t play GTA Series games are well aware of the grandeur of the game. GTA 6 takes you back to Vice City, but Vice City in GTA 6 is more contemporary and supports new gameplay techniques. GTA 6 is a dual protagonist’s narrative, and is definitely the first game with a female protagonist in the entire GTA Series. I have played GTA Vice City and GTA 5, but the excitement to play GTA 6 is somehow very different. I believe it is the same with everyone, and the reason behind it is the rumored AI, physics and the extremely vast open world of the game.

'Kiwi Talkz' added "It definitely isn't GTA V 2.0" pic.twitter.com/xdC7Lmr77M — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 17, 2025

GTA 6 Release Delay and the Reason Behind it

GTA 6 release got delayed from May 26, 2026, to November 19, 2026, and this shattered the dreams of millions of fans, who were looking forward to play the game. The game will be released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and there is no information yet on the PC release of the game. However, the release of the game was delayed by Rockstar Games because the company needed more time to pursue their passion for perfection. Some of the fans are somehow okay with the reason, but some have their own share of doubts.

GTA 6 Staying Ahead of Its Competitors Sounds Good to the Fans

A post on GTA 6 subreddit by a user says “Lets Go! This is that spicy 'RahRah' big boy talk I wanna hear about GTA 6. It makes the delay and wait for the game a little bit easier to stomach! || Bear in mind 2000 developers worked on RDR2 while around 6000 developers are working on GTA 6.” So, the fans believe that a game like GTA 6 that can stay on top for the next 15 to 20 years after its release is worth the wait. A lot of hype has been created by Rockstar’s job listings which suggest features like dynamic weather and realistic NPC interactions in the game. GTA 6 will be a game that will change AAA gaming forever, and this has been stated by many analysts.

Rockstar had 2000 developers working on Red Dead Redemption 2, and this helped them in creating a game that’s truly a masterpiece in terms of graphics and gameplay. Now, they have tripled their resources with 6000 developers working on GTA 6, and this refers to triple the ambition, triple the chaos, polish, and creativity for the game. Imagine what GTA 6 would be in comparison to Red Dead Redemption 2, if you really love that game.

So, do you think GTA 6 is worth the wait. We think it is worth the wait, as the game belongs to Rockstar Games, who have a legacy of creating games that stay forever in the hearts of the fans.

