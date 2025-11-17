Free Fire League on Google Play-Earn Up to 5000 Google Play Points and Free Rewards

Free Fire League on Google Play brings you an opportunity to earn up to 5000 Google Play Points and also claim epic Free Fire Rewards. In September this year Google had announced updates to Google Play Games and also shared their vision for the leagues. Now, following their vision Google has announced a partnership with Garena to launch the Free Fire League. Free Fire League and its rewards are applicable for Free fire and Free Fire MAX. You just need a Play Games Profile to compete in the Free Fire league in order earn rewards and Google Play Points for free.

What is Free Fire League on Google Play?

Free Fire League is an opportunity for the players to prove their skills on the battlefield and win some rewards. Till November 23, 2025, each elimination achieved by the players during a Ranked Game in Free Fire or Free Fire MAX will contribute towards their leadership score. You can choose to play on your Android or iOS devices, or play on your PC with Google Play Games, but the end result is that every elimination counts, no matter what device you choose to play on.

How to Join the Free Fire League?

Visit leagues.withgoogle.com

Create a Play Games Profile or Sign in with Google.

Enter all the details.

Start competing in the Free Fire League and earn Google Playing Points.

Free Fire League- Rewards

Apart from Free Fire Epic Rewards, the players will earn Google Play Points for free for competing in the Free Fire League. The top players in the league will win a share of 150 million Google Play Points. The higher your leaderboard score, the more you will win in the league. Here are the rewards you could win for competing in the Free Fire League:

1 st Place - 5000 Google Play Points

- 5000 Google Play Points Top 3 - 2500 Google Play Points

- 2500 Google Play Points Top 10 - 1000 Google Play Points

- 1000 Google Play Points Top 100 - 500 Google Play Points

- 500 Google Play Points Top 1000 - 200 Google Play Points

- 200 Google Play Points Top 100,000 - 100 Google Play Points

- 100 Google Play Points Top 500,000- 50 google Play Points

How Google Play Points Work?

Users earn points on their purchase with Google Play, including in-app items, movies, books, and more, and by trying featured free apps.

Users redeem points for special in-app items offered by developers, or for Google Play Credit to rent the latest movie or buy a best-selling audiobook.

You can Level up from Bronze to Platinum to earn points faster and earn weekly prizes.

Free Fire League is an excellent opportunity to earn free Google Play Points and some Epic Free Fire Rewards for free. You just need to create a Play Games Profile and then compete in Free Fire League in order to win all the rewards.

