Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024- Get M1887-Xtreme Adventure

Free Fire MAX has launched a new event ‘Splash the Beat’ for the Indian server and the event will be available for the next 7 days. The players can spin to get the rewards they want from the Splash the Beat event. The event offers some awesome rewards like the AK47- Water Balloon Gun Skin and other random gun skins.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024?
· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.
· Click on Splash the Beat event.
· Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.
· Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.
· The diamonds required will increase with each draw.
Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024
· Skill Skin- Splash the Beat (Some effects are only visible after awakening)
· AK47- Water Balloon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin for AK47 Water Balloon)
· Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the Xtreme Adventure Weapon Set)
· Supply Crate (A crate that contains all kinds of supplies. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)
· Parachute- Sunshine Coconut
· Armor Crate (A crate that is exclusively made for armors. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)
· Loot Box- Polaroid
· Backpack- Wicked Coconut
· Cube Fragment
· Pet Food x 3
Weapon Attributes
AK47- Water Balloon
Attributes
· Magazine++
· Damage+
· Range–
Vector- Xtreme Adventure
Attributes
· Accuracy+
· Magazine+
· Reload Speed–
M1887- Xtreme Adventure
Attributes
· Accuracy+
· Magazine+
· Reload Speed–
AWM- Xtreme Adventure
Attributes
· Reload Speed+
· Damage+
· Movement Speed–
P90- Xtreme Adventure
Attributes
· Range+
· Rate of Fire+
· Magazine–
Vector- Xtreme Adventure
Attributes
· Accuracy+
· Magazine+
· Reload Speed–
Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat event is available on the Indian server for 7 days. The players can participate in the event and get a random gun skin and other rewards in the game.
Also Read:
Free Fire MAX Serpent Ring Event August 2024-Get the Serpent Bundle (pcquest.com)
GTA 6 Could Require 150 GB of Space or More- Is GTA 6 DLC a Reality? (pcquest.com)
PPSSPP Games Download on Android and PC-Play GTA Editions and God of War for Free (pcquest.com)
Free Fire MAX Online Play- Play Free Fire MAX On Android (pcquest.com)