Gaming News

Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024- Get M1887-Xtreme Adventure

The players can spin to get the rewards they want from the Splash the Beat event. The event offers some awesome rewards like the AK47- Water Balloon Gun Skin and other random gun skins.

Neha Joshi
New Update
Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event – Unlock M1887-Xtreme Adventure

Free Fire MAX has launched a new event ‘Splash the Beat’ for the Indian server and the event will be available for the next 7 days. The players can spin to get the rewards they want from the Splash the Beat event. The event offers some awesome rewards like the AK47- Water Balloon Gun Skin and other random gun skins.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024?

·       Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

·       Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

·       Click on Splash the Beat event.

·       Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

·       Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

·       The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024

·       Skill Skin- Splash the Beat (Some effects are only visible after awakening)

·       AK47- Water Balloon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin for AK47 Water Balloon)

·       Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the Xtreme Adventure Weapon Set)

·       Supply Crate (A crate that contains all kinds of supplies. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)

·       Parachute- Sunshine Coconut

·       Armor Crate (A crate that is exclusively made for armors. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)

·       Loot Box- Polaroid

·       Backpack- Wicked Coconut

·       Cube Fragment

·       Pet Food x 3

Weapon Attributes

AK47- Water Balloon

Attributes

·       Magazine++

·       Damage+

·       Range–

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

·       Accuracy+

·       Magazine+

·       Reload Speed–

M1887- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

·       Accuracy+

·       Magazine+

·       Reload Speed–

AWM- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

·       Reload Speed+

·       Damage+

·       Movement Speed–

P90- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

·       Range+

·       Rate of Fire+

·       Magazine–

Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat event is available on the Indian server for 7 days. The players can participate in the event and get a random gun skin and other rewards in the game.

