Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024- Get M1887-Xtreme Adventure

Free Fire MAX has launched a new event ‘Splash the Beat’ for the Indian server and the event will be available for the next 7 days. The players can spin to get the rewards they want from the Splash the Beat event. The event offers some awesome rewards like the AK47- Water Balloon Gun Skin and other random gun skins.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024?

· Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

· Go to the Luck Royale Section in the left-hand bar menu.

· Click on Splash the Beat event.

· Select and Remove 2 prizes from the prizes displayed on the screen. These could be the prizes you don’t like.

· Now, you can make the first spin with nine Free Fire MAX Diamonds.

· The diamonds required will increase with each draw.

Rewards for the Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat Event 2024

· Skill Skin- Splash the Beat (Some effects are only visible after awakening)

· AK47- Water Balloon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin for AK47 Water Balloon)

· Xtreme Adventure Weapon Loot Crate (Open to receive a random gun skin from the Xtreme Adventure Weapon Set)

· Supply Crate (A crate that contains all kinds of supplies. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)

· Parachute- Sunshine Coconut

· Armor Crate (A crate that is exclusively made for armors. This item has different effects in Battle Royale and Clash Squad)

· Loot Box- Polaroid

· Backpack- Wicked Coconut

· Cube Fragment

· Pet Food x 3

Weapon Attributes

AK47- Water Balloon

Attributes

· Magazine++

· Damage+

· Range–

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

· Accuracy+

· Magazine+

· Reload Speed–

M1887- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

· Accuracy+

· Magazine+

· Reload Speed–

AWM- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

· Reload Speed+

· Damage+

· Movement Speed–

P90- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

· Range+

· Rate of Fire+

· Magazine–

Vector- Xtreme Adventure

Attributes

· Accuracy+

· Magazine+

· Reload Speed–

Free Fire MAX Splash the Beat event is available on the Indian server for 7 days. The players can participate in the event and get a random gun skin and other rewards in the game.

