Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring Event-New Fashion Savvy Bundle for Girls

Free Fire MAX has recently launched a new Luck Royale event on its server, and the event is ‘Savvy Ring Event’. Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, which offers its players an excellent opportunity to get some awesome in-game items through the various events launched across various Free Fire MAX servers. Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring Event will style you up with its exclusive bundles like Fashion Savvy Bundle and Street Savvy Bundle. Some of the other exclusive rewards that are being offered by the event are Sports Car- Road Savvy and Street Savvy Avatar. The event was launched on 3rd January 2024 and will stay on the server for the next 26 days. You need to spin with the help of your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring Bundle?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here click on Savvy Ring Event.

You will need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring Event- Rewards

Fashion Savvy Bundle (Female)

Street Savvy Bundle (Male)

Street Savvy Avatar

Street Savvy Banner

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Universal Ring Tokens x 100

Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

Universal Ring Tokens earned in this event and some other Free Fire MAX events can be used for getting different rewards in exchange. Here are the exchange rewards that can be bought with these Universal Ring Tokens.

Street Savvy Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

x 100 Universal Ring Tokens Fashion Savvy Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

x 100 Universal Ring Tokens Sports Car- Road Savvy x 80 Universal Ring Tokens

x 80 Universal Ring Tokens Street Savvy Avatar x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

x 15 Universal Ring Tokens Street Savvy Banner x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

x 15 Universal Ring Tokens Name Exchange Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

x 40 Universal Ring Tokens Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

x 15 Universal Ring Tokens Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

x 5 Universal Ring Tokens Wasteland Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Viper Gangster Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens M1014 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

x 4 Universal Ring Tokens Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Leg Pockets x 1 Universal ring Token

x 1 Universal ring Token Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

x 1 Universal Ring Token Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Savvy Ring event will stay on the server for a limited time. The players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to spin in the event and get various rewards.

