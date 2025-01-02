Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Happy New Year Event- Free Legendary Guns

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game which is incomplete without its exclusive guns and costume skins. Every event in Free Fire MAX brings with it the possibility of acquiring some new in-game item that works towards taking your battle survival skills to a whole new level. Free Fire MAX has started the New Year 2025, with a New Evo Vault Event and Happy New Year Event, and participating in these two events will give the players access to some exclusive gun skins to level up their game. So, take part in the New Year event and Evo Vault Event, and grab guns like Kingfisher- Storm Surge for absolutely free.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event 2025

This is the first Evo Vault event of the year 2025, and the event brings to you some exclusive guns like Thompson- Cindered Colossus and SCAR- Megalodon Alpha. Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event is a pure luck-based event, and the players need to shell out their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab some exclusive gun skins in the event. The event will stay on the server for the next 30 days, and this gives the players ample time to get the guns they want from the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event 2025?

Advertisment

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, you need to go to the Evo Vault event.

You will need 20 diamonds to make your first spin and 200 diamonds to make 11 spins in the event.

An Evo gun is guaranteed in less than equal to 50 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards

MP40- Chromasonic

XMB- Destiny Guradian

Thompson- Cindered Colossus

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

Bonfire

Chromasonic (MP40) Token Crate

Luck Royale Voucher

Megalodon Alpha (SCAR) Token Crate

Pocket Market

Armor Crate

Destiny Guardian (XMB) Token Crate

Gold Royale Voucher

Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate

Secret Clue

Advertisment

Weapon Attributes

MP40- Chromasonic

Attributes

Advertisment

Rate of Fire ++

Armor Penetration +

Maximum Speed –

XMB- Destiny Guardian

Attributes

Advertisment

Damage ++

Rate of Fire +

Reload Speed –

SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

Attributes

Advertisment

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Thompson- Cindered Colossus

Attributes

Advertisment

Rate of Fire ++

Damage +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Happy New Year Event- Get Legendary Gun Skins for Free

Free Fire MAX is offering free legendary gun skins to the players as a part of the Happy New Year Event. The event requires the players to complete some in-game missions and collect some special tokens, which can be redeemed against these free new legendary gun skins in the game. You also have the opportunity to collect Aurora’s Bigfoot and Monster Truck for free in the Free Fire MAX Happy New Year Event. The event was launched on the 31st of December and will stay on the server till the 5th of January 2025, so the players have limited time grab their free guns in the game.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Happy New Year Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the ‘Events’ section of Free Fire and click on ‘Activities’.

Here go to ‘Usher in the New Year’ Event.

Now, claim your Log in reward.

Now you can Booyah or play with your friends to get the tokens.

Once you have collected the required number of tokens, visit the event again and get your free legendary gun skin.

Free Fire MAX New Year Event- Rewards

14 Freeze Token: Groza – Poppin’ Shootin’

14 Freeze Tokens: Kingfisher – Storm Surge

14 Freeze Tokens: G36 – Fiery Imagination

12 Freeze Tokens: Heal Sniper – Ice Bones

6 Freeze Tokens: Monster Truck – Aurora’s Bigfoot

3 Freeze Tokens: Gold Royale Voucher

3 Freeze Tokens: Luck Royale Voucher

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event and Happy New Year Event provide you with an excellent opportunity to win free legendary gun skins. These new gun skins will help you in Booyah and will also level up your gameplay experience.

Also Read:

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale-Get Slippery Throne and Fancy Hands Emote

10 Best Game Releases of 2024- Black Myth Wukong, Astro Bot and More

GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer 2, Characters and Map-Wrap Up for 2024

4 Reasons Why Rockstar will Not Release GTA 6 Trailer 2 This Year