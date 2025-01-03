GTA 6 Leaks Reveal Interesting Gameplay Elements from GTA 5 and RDR2

GTA 6 promises to take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, where you get to follow the story of the two protagonists Jason and Lucia. The game will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, which is a virtual representation of Miami, Florida. The first trailer for GTA 6 has created a new record recently with a whopping 230 million views, but not much has been revealed about the game by Rockstar Games. The fans are relying on a detailed analysis of trailer 1 and the original leaks that happened in September 2022 in order to get a fair idea of what the actual game would be like after its release. Though some of the facts about GTA 6 were revealed in the leaks that happened in September 2022, and some of them indicated a gameplay mechanism that was quite similar to GTA 5 and RDR2. Despite the returning features from the two iconic games, GTA 6 will have some of its own unique features that would work together to make it a phenomenal and unbeatable game in the action-adventure genre of games.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Facts- What we Know as of Now

GTA 6 trailer 1 broke all the records and till now the trailer has created a record of over 230 million smashing views on the web. This shows the real hype for the game, and we know that the game is expected to generate a revenue of $3.2 billion, with over $1 billion in pre-orders within the first twelve months of its release. This is astonishing, and according to an article on Financial Times GTA 6 is going to take the gaming industry to a whole new level. Now, the facts from trailer 1 revealed that GTA 6 will take you back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City, and the story of the game would be based on two protagonists Jason and Lucia. Lucia is undoubtedly the first female protagonist in the entire GTA Series of games. The game will revolve around a crime, robbery and heists angle, with a major focus on completing missions and exploring the vast open world of the game.

GTA 6 Leaks- What to Expect from the Game?

Advertisment

Rockstar has been positioning the game as one of the most immersive solutions ever created and what makes the game unique is its AI enabled gameplay that showcases interactive NPC behavior and AI Police. GTA 6 leaks that happened in 2022 revealed a lot about the game and some of the leaks that would make it an awesome game are:

GTA 6 Would Feature Stealth Mechanics

GTA 6 would carry the stealth mechanics feature from RDR2, where the players would be allowed to get engaged in more strategic and tactical approaches during missions. These mechanics work on executing covert missions in the game with ease. This gameplay feature would include carry bodies feature also, and the stealth gameplay would be quite similar to the one we have in RDR2.

Advertisment

GTA 6 would have a Shared Inventory feature like RDR2

GTA 6 like RDR2 will allow to carry only a limited number of weapons at a time. The interesting part is that you would be allowed to share your inventory with other characters in the game. You can also drop a gun and pick up a new gun in the game, and along with that you can rob stores and containers at the docks. These may contain cash, weapons, vehicles etc.

GTA 6 Will Use a Euphoria Physics Engine

Advertisment

GTA 6 will feature an advanced car and character physics, and this has been concluded on the basis of Euphoria based reactions shown in GTA 6 leaks. This will make the game more realistic, as there is definitely going to be an improvement in character’s reaction to certain situations. Movements like getting hit by a car crash or falling from a car would also be more realistic in the game. This feature would also be very similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 or an improvement over the existing feature.

GTA 6 Will Feature Wall Cover Mechanics Like GTA 5

In GTA 5 if Michael threw a grenade and took cover behind a wall, he wouldn’t get hurt. Similarly, in GTA 6 you would be able to use the Wall Cover Mechanics where taking cover behind a wall would not hurt you in any way. You can also jump to cover like you did in RDR2.

Advertisment

GTA 6 Leaks- Other Features that Will Make the Game Totally Awesome

In GTA 6 you can shoot while swimming, and can move while being prone. You can make use of the Vice City Metro to get around the city, and also move and shoot while crouching. Clothes will have physics in GTA 6, and the police will be much smarter during gunfights. Cars will be interactive and there will be more robbery options coupled with better NPC interaction.

GTA 6 will definitely an immersive game that will bring the gaming industry to a new level. Some of the features in GTA 6 would be a return from the past games like GTA4, GTA 4 and RDR2, but the game will feature an improved version of these gameplay features.

Advertisment

Also Read:

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Today, as a New Video is Listed on Rockstar’s Website

4 Reasons Why Rockstar will Not Release GTA 6 Trailer 2 This Year

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Happy New Year Event-Free Legendary Guns\

GTA 6 Release Date, Trailer 2, Characters and Map-Wrap Up for 2024