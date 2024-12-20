Get Free Fire MAX Slippery Throne, Hip Twists and Fancy Hands Emote

Free Fire MAX has recently launched OB47 update, Winterlands Aurora, and the new update brings some new gameplay elements like the Frosty Track to the platform. You can achieve the set milestones in the Winterlands Aurora event to get AVM- Aurora’s Shade Gun Skin and Parang- Aurora’s Shade for free in the game. Now, a new Luck Royale Event, Emote Royale has been launched in the game, and you can spin in the event to get emotes like the Slippery Throne, Hip Twists, and Fancy Hands. Free Fire MAX Emote Royale is a pure luck-based event, and the players will have to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win the emotes in the event. The event will stay on the server for 7 days, so the players have enough time to spin and win rewards in the event.

Advertisment

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck-Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to ‘Emote Royale’ event.

Now, make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

The Event does not offer any repeated Grand Prize.

Grand Prize is guaranteed within 50 or less spins.

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale- Rewards

Advertisment

Grand Prize

Slippery Throne Emote

Hip Twists Emote

Fancy Hands Emote

Other Prizes

Advertisment

Burning Leo (Top)- Female

Bonebust Rocker (Top)- Male

Evil Slayer (Bottom)- Male

Aurora Oni (Bottom)- Female

Backpack- Musical Monkey

Skyboard- Haunted Dawn

Parachute- The Maniacs

Loot Box- Beach

Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event brings exciting emotes to the platform. You can take part in the event to win these emotes and this will help in making your gameplay experience even better than what it is now.

Also Read:

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX OB47 Update Download Link-CS and BR New Gameplay Details

GTA 6 Release Info Reveal Could Happen in January 2025 Based on Trends

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Could Come Soon, as Rockstar Copyrights the GTA 6 Logo

Advertisment

GTA Online Christmas Update December 19 to January 1, 2025-New Cars