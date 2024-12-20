Get Free Fire MAX Slippery Throne, Hip Twists and Fancy Hands Emote

Free Fire MAX has recently launched OB47 update, Winterlands Aurora, and the new update brings some new gameplay elements like the Frosty Track to the platform. You can achieve the set milestones in the Winterlands Aurora event to get AVM- Aurora’s Shade Gun Skin and Parang- Aurora’s Shade for free in the game. Now, a new Luck Royale Event, Emote Royale has been launched in the game, and you can spin in the event to get emotes like the Slippery Throne, Hip Twists, and Fancy Hands. Free Fire MAX Emote Royale is a pure luck-based event, and the players will have to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win the emotes in the event. The event will stay on the server for 7 days, so the players have enough time to spin and win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Emote Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck-Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to ‘Emote Royale’ event.
- Now, make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.
- You will need 20 diamonds for 1 spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.
- The Event does not offer any repeated Grand Prize.
- Grand Prize is guaranteed within 50 or less spins.
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Slippery Throne Emote
- Hip Twists Emote
- Fancy Hands Emote
Other Prizes
- Burning Leo (Top)- Female
- Bonebust Rocker (Top)- Male
- Evil Slayer (Bottom)- Male
- Aurora Oni (Bottom)- Female
- Backpack- Musical Monkey
- Skyboard- Haunted Dawn
- Parachute- The Maniacs
- Loot Box- Beach
Free Fire MAX Emote Royale event brings exciting emotes to the platform. You can take part in the event to win these emotes and this will help in making your gameplay experience even better than what it is now.
