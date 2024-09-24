Free Fire MAX Top-Up Event and Free Gun Skin Event-Get Free Gun Skins

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game that can be either played alone or in a squad of four. The game takes your gaming experience to a new level with its innovative events and updates. The latest events in Free Fire MAX are the new Super Star Top-Up Event and Free Gun-Daily Missions. These two missions are rewarding the players with exclusive gun skins for free and what could be better than this in Free Fire MAX. The missions in the Free Gun- Daily Missions Event will refresh on a daily basis and the players will get a chance to own gun skins like the AC-80 Golden Roar and MPS- Star Soul for absolutely free. Also, the new Superstar Top-Up Event in Free Fire MAX is rewarding the players with a Free USP-2 Gun Skin. Let’s take a deep dive into the details, where you would be able to understand how to earn these exclusive gun skins for free in the game.

Free Fire MAX New Top Up Event- Get Free USP-2 Skin

To get a USP- Skin for free, you need to top-up 100 Free Fire MAX diamonds in the new Free Fire MAX Top Up Event, Superstar Top-Up. You can also win other in-game rewards like the superstar costume which will make you a complete superstar in the game.

How to Access the Superstar Top Up Event in Free Fire MAX?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Go to the Diamond Events section on your home screen.

Now go to the Free USP-2 Skin Top-Up Event.

Go to Top-Up on the screen.

Now, Top Up Free Fire MAX Diamonds to earn the rewards you want.

Here are the free rewards and the top up needed to earn these rewards in the new event.

Free Rewards Top Up Diamonds USP-2 Poison Teeth 100 Sensational Superstar (Shoes) 300 Sensational Superstar (Head) 500 Sensational Superstar (Top) 700 Sensational Superstar (Bottoms) 1000 Pigtails Superstar (Head) 1500 Wings of Victory, Silver Wing 2000

USP- 2 Skin Weapon Attributes

Reload Speed +

Range +

Movement Speed -

Free Fire MAX- Free Gun Daily Missions Event

Free Gun- Daily Missions is an interesting event in Free Fire MAX, as you get an opportunity to play the game and complete certain missions, and alongside you get rewarded with free gun skins like AC80- Golden Roar to enhance your gameplay experience. Th missions will be refreshed on a daily basis and you will be rewarded with Shiny Stone Tokens for ever mission you complete. These tokens can be exchanged for free gun skins in the event.

Free Fire MAX- Free Gun Daily Missions Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX- Free Gun Daily Missions Event was release on the server on 23rd September, 2024 and will be available till the 9th of October, 2024. The players need to play 20 matches every day and earn 60 Shiny Stone Tokens to get one free gun skin.

Here are the Day 2 Daily Missions and the Shiny Stone Token Reward Associated with them

Free Gun Skin Event Exchange Rewards

No. of Shiny Stone Tokens Free Gun Skin 60 AC80- Golden Roar 60 PARAFAL- Aurora Oni 60 MPS- Star Soul

AC80 Golden Roar Weapon Attributes

Damage +

Magazine +

Reload Speed –

PARAFAL- Aurora Oni Weapon Attributes

Rate of Fire +

Armor Penetration +

Maximum Speed –

MPS Star Soul Weapon Attributes

Accuracy ++

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game that keeps its gameplay interesting with various in-game events and regular updates. The events in Free Fire MAX are highly innovative and every event brings something new to the platform for the players.

