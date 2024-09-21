GTA 6 Release on Track According to the Publisher-Screenshots Leaks

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated game, and the game gets its popularity from the action-adventure genre of GTA Series games published by Rockstar Games Company. GTA 6 has been officially announced to release in the fall of 2025 for the Xbox S and PS5 consoles, and the game promises to take the players back to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City. Another confirmed fact about the game revealed by its first official trailer is the presence of two playable characters: Jason and Lucia, who are the main protagonists of the story in the game.

GTA 6 Leaks

GTA 6 hype is so high that some or the other rumor about the game is always in the news. Recently, the rumor around GTA 6 was confirmation of its PC release. Other rumors include GTA 6 trailer 2 release date being finalized for mid-November, a delay in the release date window, expansive map with 70% enterable buildings etc. All these rumors make an interesting piece of news on the web, but in the end, they are nothing but rumors.

GTA 6 Release Date New Leaks- Take Two Confirms release in the Fall of 2025

GTA 6 release date keeps shifting according to the leaks, and suddenly you will see that its back on track with some new set of rumors on the web. Just few days back, all the social media channels were discussing about the possibility of delay in the release date, and now another fresh set of rumors have confirmed the release date for the fall of 2025. The recent leaks are coming from Take Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, who held their annual Stockholder’s meeting on Wednesday. Take Two has outlined in its annual report under Rockstar Games that “Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and plans to release Grand Theft Auto in the fall of calendar 2025”. The parent company has also confirmed that the label released the first trailer for its title in December 2023 and more details about the game would be shared over time.

Here is the post by 'GTA 6 Countdown' on 'X':

This was revealed earlier today during Take-Two's annual shareholder meeting.



Source:https://t.co/XveHh0kQYS

So, if there are no more operational hurdles in the development of the game, this release date confirmation looks like an excellent piece of information for the GTA 6 fans. Also, sharing more details about the game reveals that Rockstar Games could come out with some official screenshots or the much-awaited trailer 2 for the game in the next few days or few months. Take Two has also specified in the same report that they are dependent on the future success of their game Grand Theft Auto and they would do anything to make it successful.

GTA 6 Screenshots Expected- Rockstar Posts a New Job Opening

Another good piece of news for the GTA 6 fans would be a job posting by Rockstar for the role of a ‘Screenshot Capture Artist’. The job description for the role says that “This position is responsible for capturing still footage of gameplay for use in marketing campaigns as well as in the games section.” The position also puts stress on the fact that they need this position for unfinished games, and this is where the fans started thinking that this refers to GTA 6, and hence hopes for some screenshots from GTA 6 are really high right now. It has been a long gap since the fans last heard from Rockstar games on GTA 6, and this rumor is something that has build some expectations for the release of some official screenshots for the game.

GTA 6 release is on the right track and this has been confirmed by Take Two, the parent company for Rockstar Games. Also, a new job opening has raised some expectations regarding the official release of some screenshots for the game, and these kinds of rumors are enough to keep the enthusiasm alive for the GTA 6 fans.

