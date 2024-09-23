Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event-Get Crazy Discounts

Free Fire MAX will be launching the Special Diwali Lucky Wheel Event for 2024. Garena maintains a practice of launching special themed events for different celebrations and festivals across servers. This year also Free fire MAX will host a special Diwali Event for the players which will come with free rewards like the Diwali themed Rocket Animation and Free Fire MAX One Diamond Top Up Event. Along with the Diwali Calendar for the game, Garena will launch a Diwali Special Discount Event for the players.

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event Release Date

Free Fire MAX Diwali Event will start alongside the Booyah Bling Event, which is set to release as soon as the Gloo Nova Event ends for the server. The new Diwali Special Discount Event for Diwali might launch in October 2024. Free Fire MAX Diwali Special Discount Event or the Diwali Flash Sale Event is the most awaited event in Free Fire Max as it offers heavy discounts on various in-game items associated with the event. Diwali Flash Sale Event will have a different interface for all the players, as every Free Fire MAX id will have different items and different discounts. The items and the discounts in the event will be refreshed every day and the players will have access to new items and discounts every single day till the event lasts. So, the players will have only one day to get their favorite in-game item at a discounted price.

Free Fire MAX Other Upcoming Events

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Free Voucher Event

The event will run for the Indian server from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024. The event will provide the players with an opportunity to grab free Gold Royale Vouchers and Luck Royale Vouchers. The event will require the players to complete few missions assigned to them in their respective accounts and the rewards for completing these missions will come in the form of free vouchers.

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event

Advertisment

Free Fire MAX Violet Ring Event will be launched on 25th September, 2024. The event will provide the players with exclusive rewards as Male and Female Bundle, Surf Board and G18- Sharp aim gun skin. Also, the Token exchange rewards in the Violet Ring Event include the Scythe- violet Discharge Skin, Parachute Skin and Surfboard.

Free Fire MAX Diwali event will be launched in the month of October 2024, and what makes it exciting is the rewards and the discounts it will bring to the platform. The players can log in and take part in all the events to win some awesome rewards at a discounted price.

Also Read:

Advertisment

How to Get 800 Free Fire Max Diamonds for Rs. 190 with Level Up Pass? (pcquest.com)

Free Fire MAX OB46 Update Link and Gloo Nova Data Pack Download (pcquest.com)

GTA 6 Release on Track According to the Publisher-Screenshots Leaks (pcquest.com)

Advertisment

GTA 6 Leaked by Rockstar Games-Teaser Hints at PC Release of GTA 6 (pcquest.com)