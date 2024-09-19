GTA 6 Leaked by Rockstar Games-Teaser Hints at PC Release of GTA 6

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated action-adventure game and the hype around the game is so high that it has been leaked in every way possible. The trailer for GTA 6 was leaked 12 hours before Rockstar Games published it online and the expansive map for the game was leaked through Project Americas. Out of all the leaks that are currently popular on the web, none of these have directly come from Rockstar Games themselves. No gaming company would like to see their upcoming games info being leaked before the game is released officially and Rockstar Games is not different in any way when it comes to something like this.

How Rockstar Games Leaked GTA 6?

On 17th September 2024, GTA 5 celebrated its 11th Anniversary, as that was the day 11 years back when Grand theft Auto 5 was officially released for the consoles. A strange thing that happened on the 11th anniversary of GTA 5 was that Rockstar Games leaked their PC folder accidentally. So, the tricky part here is why did Rockstar Games leak GTA 6 for PC. Rockstar Games has been pretty quiet about the PC release of the game, as according to them this would require a lot of customization effort on their behalf. Rockstar Launcher received an update that mentioned GTA 5 Title Update 1.69 Notes. The update was added on 17th September 2024 and with it they integrated BattleEye Anti-Cheat for GTA Online. The update also fixed some issues that resulted in crashes in GTA online and the issues related to players being unable to accept invites online or join other players in the GTA Online Universe. The update actually focused only on GTA 5 and GTA Online, but accidentally Rockstar Games left in folders of titles that they were currently working on. Later, Rockstar Games realized their mistake and they actually removed it, but for a long time three folders were present which could be viewed on the screen.

The Three Folders Added by Rockstar Games

The three folders that were accidentally added by Rockstar Games were Americas folder, GTA 5 Gen 9 folder and the Red Dead Redemption Folder. What caught the attention of the users is ‘Project Americas’ which is the code name for GTA 6. This name is used internally by Rockstar as a code for the game. The folder in itself did not contain any details about GTA 6 trailer 2 or its release date, as it is the folder where the game saves are stored for Rockstar on PC. The folder was empty, but the folders were created for all the PC projects under Rockstar. GTA 6 countdown posted on ‘X’ that this mistake from Rockstar’s side gives an indication for the PC release of GTA 6. Here is the post:

Rockstar has seemingly confirmed GTA 6 for PC after accidentally adding a folder with the game’s codename “Americas” in a GTAOnline update, which was quickly removed from the files.



Could this mean the PC version is coming sooner than expected? pic.twitter.com/6EpP8zY4Ga — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) September 18, 2024

GTA 6 release on console is already a hot topic for discussion. With some doubts over the performance of the game on various consoles the fans are also looking forward to the PC release of the game. If this leak is real then it definitely is a fantastic piece of information for the PC gamers.

