Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event April 2025-Get Exclusive Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where every new event and update brings some exclusive rewards to the platform. After the Overcharged event on the platform, a ‘Wall Royale’ event has been launched for the server. Wall Royale events are always very popular in Free Fire MAX as they provide the players with an opportunity to win some exclusive Gloo Walls which eventually enhance their gameplay experience. The new Wall Royale event in Free Fire MAX brings exclusive Gloo walls like Gloo Wall- Midnight Showdown and Gloo Wall- Inner Whisper as a Grand Prize to the platform.
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date
The event was launched on April 28, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 6 days. It is a Luck Royale Event, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Wall Royale event.
- Now, use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin in the event. You will need nine Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and ninety Free Fire MAX diamonds for making 11 spins in the event.
Free Fire MAX Wall Royle Event- Rewards
Grand Prize
- Gloo Wall- Midnight Showdown
- Gloo Wall- Inner Whisper
- Gloo Wall- Vibrant Peak
- Gloo Wall- Ecstatic Explosion
Other Prizes
- Female Techwear (Vest)
- Bookie (Top)
- Cheerleader (Skirt)
- Hotshot (Male) (Bottom)
- Sneaker (Vogue)
- Destinys’
- Warrior Ponytail
- Jazz Style Hat
- Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate
- Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate
- Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate
- Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate
- Wavebreaker Kaze (AWM + A1917) Weapon Loot Crate
- Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate
- Shadow Rogue (MAG- 7 + Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate
- Armor Crate
- Supply Crate
- Leg Pockets
- Pocket Market
- Bonfire
- Airdrop Aid
- Secret Clue
- Bounty Token
Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You need to spin by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive Gloo Walls in the event.
