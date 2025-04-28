Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event April 2025-Get Exclusive Gloo Walls

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game, where every new event and update brings some exclusive rewards to the platform. After the Overcharged event on the platform, a ‘Wall Royale’ event has been launched for the server. Wall Royale events are always very popular in Free Fire MAX as they provide the players with an opportunity to win some exclusive Gloo Walls which eventually enhance their gameplay experience. The new Wall Royale event in Free Fire MAX brings exclusive Gloo walls like Gloo Wall- Midnight Showdown and Gloo Wall- Inner Whisper as a Grand Prize to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event- Release Date

The event was launched on April 28, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 6 days. It is a Luck Royale Event, so the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Wall Royale event.

Now, use your Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin in the event. You will need nine Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and ninety Free Fire MAX diamonds for making 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Wall Royle Event- Rewards

Grand Prize

Gloo Wall- Midnight Showdown

Gloo Wall- Inner Whisper

Gloo Wall- Vibrant Peak

Gloo Wall- Ecstatic Explosion

Other Prizes

Female Techwear (Vest)

Bookie (Top)

Cheerleader (Skirt)

Hotshot (Male) (Bottom)

Sneaker (Vogue)

Destinys’

Warrior Ponytail

Jazz Style Hat

Blossoms (M60) Weapon Loot Crate

Kami Series (M82B + SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Hawk Wing (Vector) Weapon Loot Crate

Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate

Wraith Patrol (Bizon + PARAFAL) Weapon Loot Crate

Wavebreaker Kaze (AWM + A1917) Weapon Loot Crate

Vampire Malevolence (M82B + MPS) Weapon Loot Crate

Shadow Rogue (MAG- 7 + Kingfisher) Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Free Fire MAX Wall Royale Event will stay on the server for a limited time. You need to spin by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive Gloo Walls in the event.

