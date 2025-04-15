Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi Event and Night Watcher’s Aid-Get Guns and Free Gold

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where innovative events and regular updates are launched on a regular basis. After the Flag Summon Emote Event, a new Luck Royale event, SCAR x Mini Uzi has been launched for the server. The event is a Universal Ring Event and the players get an opportunity to exchange their owned Universal Ring Tokens for exclusive rewards in the event. The event brings exclusive gun skins like SCAR- The Beast and Mini Uzi- Space Expedition to the platform. Also, with the Night Watcher’s Aid event the players get an opportunity to complete daily tasks and earn Free Fire MAX gold for free.

Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi Event- Release Date

The event was launched today on 15th April 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. It is a Luck Royale event, so the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the SCAR x Mini Uzi Event.

Now, you need to make spins using your Free Fire MAX diamonds.

You need 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 1 spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi Event- Rewards

SCAR- The Beast

Mini Uzi- Space Trip

Mini Uzi- Space Expedition

SCAR- Glistening Daystar

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you for some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for every reward:

SCAR – The Beast x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Glistening Daystar x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

SCAR- Paradise x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Mini Uzi- Space Expedition x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Mini Uzi- Space Trip x 200 Universal Ring Tokens

Mini Uzi- Space Voyage x 175 Universal Ring Tokens

Mini Uzi- Phoenix Knight x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card (1 Match) x 15 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Lethal Finstooth Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Buster) Weapon Loot Crate

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Night Watcher’s Aid- Get Free Fire MAX Gold for Free

Free Fire MAX has launched another new event Night Watcher’s Aid. The event requires the players to complete some daily tasks and they will get Free Fire MAX Gold for free in return for completing the tasks. The event will run from 15th April 2025 to 21st April 2025 on the server.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Night Watcher’s Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Night Watcher’s Aid event.

Now, you need to complete the tasks on the screen in order to earn Free Fire MAX Gold for free.

Free Fire MAX SCAR x Mini Uzi and Night Watcher’s Aid events bring exclusive rewards to the platform. The players need to participate in the two events to grab some free gun skins and free gold in the game.

