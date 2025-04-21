Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Event-Get Linear Theory Bundle and Gloo Wall Defense

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where new, innovative events are launched on a regular basis. These events bring premium theme-based rewards for the players and help them in getting an immersive gameplay experience. After the SCAR x Mini Uzi event, a new event Theory Ring has been launched in Free Fire MAX, and the event like its name brings some unique bundles as rewards for the players in the game. Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Event is a Luck Royale event, and it comes with exclusive rewards like the Linear Theory Bundle and Quadric Theory Bundle.

Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Bundle- Release Date

The event was launched on 21st April 2025 and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players need to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to get exclusive rewards in the event. The players can also exchange their owned Universal Ring Tokens against these exclusive rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Bundle Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Theory Ring Event.

Now, you can spin using your Free Fire Max diamonds. You will require 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds for one spin and 200 Free Fire MAX diamonds for 11 spins in the event.

Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Bundle- Rewards

Linear Theory Bundle (Male)

Quadric Theory Bundle (Female)

Backpack- Robotics Theory

Gloo Wall- Defense Theory

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Theory Ring- Exchange Rewards

As it is a Luck Royale, Universal Ring Event, you can also exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you against some exclusive rewards in the event. Here are the Universal Ring Tokens required as an exchange for various rewards in the event:

Linear Theory Bundle x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Quadric Theory Bundle x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall- Defense Theory x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Backpack Robotics x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Scythe- Linear Theory x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade- Chalk Theory x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Dagger- Linear Theory x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crater (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Riverdust Splasher (M24 + P90) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate x 1 Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token x 1 Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Bonfire x 1 Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid x 1 Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Theory Ring Event brings exclusive rewards to the platform. It is a Luck Royale event and the players can spin in the event to grab the rewards.

