Free Fire MAX Launches Midnight Ace Event-Get Oscar and Limited Gloo Wall for Free

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where every event brings something new to the gaming platform. Free Fire MAX Luck Royale events like the latest Overcharged event require the players to use Free Fire MAX diamonds for spinning the event. However, Free Fire MAX also launches some events like the Midnight Ace event where the players get an opportunity to get free rewards by completing daily missions on the platform. Midnight Ace event is one such exclusive event where the players get an opportunity get ‘Oscar’ permanently by completing some daily tasks on the platform. The event also brings an exclusive limited time Gloo Wall Midnight Mission as a reward on the platform.

Free Fire MAX Midnight Ace Event- Release Date

Free Fire MAX Midnight Ace Event has launched today on April 25, 2025, and will continue on the server till May 11, 2025. The event gets you free rewards for completing daily missions on the platform. Daily missions will reset every day at 4 a.m. in the morning.

How to Access the Midnight Ace Event in Free Fire MAX?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

On your main screen click on the Midnight Ace icon.

Now, you will see the screen with the daily missions that need to be completed.

Complete the given missions and earn tokens.

How to Earn Tokens in Midnight Ace Event?

Complete all Midnight Ace Daily Missions.

Don’t miss out on Oscar’s Call.

Get log in reward by logging in between May 3, 2025 to May 5, 2025.

Free Fire MAX Midnight Ace Event- Rewards

You need to complete daily missions on your screen to earn tokens. These tokens can then be exchanged by you for the rewards available on the platform.

Random Loadout Loot Crate x 50 Tokens

2 Luck Royale Vouchers x 150 Tokens

Get Oscar Permanently x 300 Tokens

2 SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate x 400 Tokens

Gloo Wall- Midnight Mission x 550 Tokens

Free Fire MAX Midnight Ace Event- Random Free Rewards

Apart from the rewards that you get for completing the missions, the event also offers random free rewards for every increase of 30 tokens in your account.

Here are the Random Free Rewards that you get in the Midnight Ace Event:

Free Fire MAX Gold x 500

Free Fire MAX Gold x 1000

Random Loadout Loot Crate x 2

Gold Royale Voucher

Luck Royale Voucher

Random Loadout Loot Crate x 4

BR Gameplay for the Midnight Ace Event

All arsenals have been unlocked.

Supply Run has activated. Mare coin stacks on the ground.

Hit List and Chest each cost 100 Free Fire MAX coins only.

All players have a choice to receive 1000 Free Fire MAX coins from Oscar.

CS Gameplay for Midnight Ace Event

All players have a chance of receiving 9999 Free Fire MAX coins from Oscar.

Cyber Mushrooms will appear in CS.

Skill Cooldown is reduced.

Free Fire MAX Midnight Ace event will stay on the server till 11 May, 2025 only. Till then the players have the opportunity to fight and survive in order to win all the free rewards in the event.

