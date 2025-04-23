Free Fire MAX Overcharged Faded Wheel Event-Unlock Overcharged emote

Free Fire MAX is a popular third-person survival shooter game which is well known for its regular gameplay updates and innovative events. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX are theme-based and they provide the players with an opportunity to unlock some exclusive rewards on the platform. Now, after the innovative Theory Ring Event, Free Fire MAX has launched a new Faded Wheel Event, ‘Overcharged’ for the server. Overcharged event is a Faded Wheel event, where the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to win some exclusive rewards in the game. The event brings some exclusive rewards like the Overcharged emote and Skyboard- Deep Galaxy to the platform.

Free Fire MAX Overcharged Event- Release Date

The event was released on April 23, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 15 days. The event requires you to spin by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to grab rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Overcharged Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu of your screen.

Now, go to the Overcharged Event.

Here you first need to remove two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Overcharged Event- Rewards

Overcharged Emote

The Executioner Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Skyboard- Deep Galaxy

Supply Crate

Wasteland Grenade

Armor Crate

Backpack- Goldrim King

Weapon Attributes

Attributes

MAC10- Cyan Fear

Magazine +

Range +

Reload Speed –

Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel Overcharged event brings exclusive emote ‘Overcharged’ to the gaming platform. The players can take part in the event and use their Free Fire MAX diamonds to spin and earn rewards in the event.

