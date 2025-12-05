Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event and December Showdown-Win a Free Parang

Free Fire MAX new events and updates bring some new exclusive rewards to the gaming platform. Right now, Free Fire MAX is celebrating the Winterlands event, where the entire Bermuda is covered in snow and this makes the Snowy Bermuda more challenging than ever in the game. This winter you can win some cozy bundles in the Winter Ring event, and this includes exclusive bundles like the Winter Elf Bundle and Frosty Beach Bundle. Also, to add to the winter fun, Free Fire Max has launched a new event December Showdown, where you need to eliminate enemies in order to win a free Parang.

Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been launched on December 5, 2025, and will stay on the server for the next 11 days. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Winter Ring Event.

Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off)

Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event- Rewards

The Santa Militia Bundle

Cannibal Havoc Bundle

Frosty Beach Bundle

Winter Elf Bundle

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Universal Ring Tokens owned by you against various rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required in exchange for these rewards:

Cannibal Havoc Bundle x 300 Universal Ring Tokens

The Santa Militia Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Frosty Shawty Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Jovial Symphony King Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Queen Joyful Melody Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Iceshard Bundle (Winterlands 2025) x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Iceflake Bundle (Winterlands 2025) x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Winter Elf Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Frosty Beach Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

FFCS Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX December Showdown Event- Get a Free Parang

Free Fire MAX December Showdown is a free rewards event, where you need to eliminate enemies in BR/CS in order to win a free Parang.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX December Showdown Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the ‘Activities’ section in the top-bar menu.

Now, go to the December Showdown event.

Here complete the missions on your screen to win a free Parang.

Free Fire MAX Winter Ring Event and December Showdown event are available on the platform for a limited time. The players are required to take part in the events in order to win all the exclusive rewards.

