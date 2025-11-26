Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 26, 2025, and Target Practice Emote Event

Free Fire MAX launches new events on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay engaging for the players. The latest Update in Free Fire MAX, OB51 also brought a lot of new gameplay elements including a new character Nero in the game. Now, after the launch of Vacation Ring Event, a new event Target Practice Emote has been launched for the server. Target Practice Emote event is a Faded Wheel Event and the best part about a Faded Wheel event is that the players can customize their Price Pool based on their preferences. The event comes with some amazing rewards like the Target Practice Emote and Backpack- Star Gen.

Also, Garena provides its users with Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes in the Free Fire MAX game. These Redeem codes can be used by the gamers to win and grab exciting freebies like costumes, weapons, diamonds and various other in-game items in the Free Fire MAX game. These redeem codes are published by Garena every midnight and the window for redeeming the codes is open for a limited time. Only first 500 players are eligible to grab these exciting rewards, so you need to hurry up to redeem these codes for November 26, 2026, in order to get access to various in-game rewards and Free Fire MAX diamonds.

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 26, 2026

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFIC33NTEUKA

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

UVX9PYZV54AC

XZJ2E5WEFJJ

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF7TRD2SQ49F

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFK7XCP8ON3M

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF8HG3JK5L0P

X9T-K56X-DJ4X

5FBK-A2QJ-GG3D

FF11-5LMN-KOV9

FFBJ-2786-KH95

FFCMCP5J9953

FF9MJ31CXXRG

FF5B6YUH8VF3

How to Redeem the Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

You need to visit the official website for Free Fire Redeem Code Redemption- Click Here

Now you can log in to your Free Fire MAX account using your Facebook, Twitter, Google or Apple IDs.

Just copy and paste the mentioned codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

After successfully embedding the codes check the game mail section for rewards.

After the redemption is completed, it might take as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.v.

Free Fire MAX Target Practice Emote Event- Release Date

The event has been launched on November 26, 2025, and will stay on the server for 12 days. It is a Luck Royale Faded Wheel and the players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to take part in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Target Practice Emote Faded Wheel Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here. Go to the Target Practice Emote Event.

Here you first need to remove two prizes on the screen. These two prizes are the ones that you don’t want from the event.

After you have made your selection, you can click on ‘Confirm’.

Now, you can make spins using Free Fire MAX diamonds to win rewards in the event. You will need 9 diamonds to make your first spin, and the diamonds required for spin will increase with every draw.

Prizes already obtained will not be repeated in the event.

Free Fire MAX Target Practice Emote Event- Rewards

Target Practice Emote

Enhance Hammer x 2

Persia Prowess Weapon Loot Crate x 2

Backpack- Star Gen

Super Leg Pockets

Tactical Market

Dagger- Haven Warrior

Bumblebee Loot Crate x 2

Skyboard- Sickness

Team Booster x 2

Free Fire MAX Target Practice Emote Faded Wheel Event will Stay on the server for a limited time. The players are required to use their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and earn some exclusive rewards in the event.

