Free Fire MAX Vacation Ring Event and Treasure Hunt-Get Free Hidden Rewards

Free Fire MAX Launches new events and regular updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting. Most of the events in Free Fire MAX bring some awesome and vey exclusive rewards to the platform, but in order to participate in these events the players need to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds. Now, a recent Luck Royale event Vacation Ring brings some more exclusive rewards like the Briny Short Bundle and the Sea Foam Bundle to the gaming platform. Also, a new Treasure Hunt event has been launched by Free Fire MAX for the players. This Treasure Hunt empowers you to seek your fortune by revealing the Hidden Treasures like Free Fire MAX Gold and Blood Buster Bundle for free in the game.

Free Fire MAX Vacation Ring Event- Release Date

The event has been released on November 23, 2025, and will stay on the server till the next 14 days. It is a Luck Royale event and the players are required to spend their Free Fire MAX diamonds in order to make spins and win rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Vacation Ring Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the Luck Royale section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the Vacation Ring Event.

Now, make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off).

Free Fire MAX Vacation Ring Event- Rewards

M500- Seahorse

Sea Foam Bundle

Briny Shore Bundle

Holiday Vibe Bundle

Universal Ring Token x 1

Universal Ring Tokens x 2

Universal Ring Tokens x 3

Universal Ring Tokens x 5

Universal Ring Tokens x 10

Free Fire MAX Vacation Ring Event- Exchange Rewards

You can exchange the Free Fire MAX Universal Ring Tokens owned by you as an exchange against various rewards in the event. Here are the rewards and the Universal Ring Tokens required to earn these rewards:

M500- Seahorse x 150 Universal Ring Tokens

Briny Shore Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Briny Ocean Bundle x 120 Universal Ring Tokens

Sea Foam Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Holiday Vibe Bundle x 100 Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card x 40 Universal Ring Tokens

Pan- Grilled Fish x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Parang- Seahorse x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard- Loy Float x 30 Universal Ring Tokens

Loot Box- Country Fest Capybara x 20 Universal Ring Tokens

Parachute- Country Fest Plaid x 10 Universal Ring Tokens

Sea Foam Avatar x 10 Universal Ring Tokens

Sea Foam Banner x 10 Universal Ring Tokens

Cube Fragment x 5 Universal Ring Tokens

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Golden Roar (GROZA + A80) Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Dragon Mob Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate x 4 Universal Ring Tokens

Tactical Market x 1 Universal Ring Token

Team Booster x 1 Universal Ring Token

Enhance Hammer x 1 Universal Ring Token

Super Leg Pockets x 1 Universal Ring Token

Free Fire MAX Treasure Hunt Event

Free Fire MAX brings you Treasure Hunt event, where you can find hidden treasures on a map. The map is in the form of tiles and you are required to earn Search Points in order to search for hidden treasures on the tiles. To earn search points, you need to complete certain personalized BR/CS missions and then you can click on any tile to search for the treasure. You need to reveal all the treasure parts in an area to receive the area reward. Completing all areas will fetch you the Grand Prize. The most interesting part of the event is that all the rewards are free, if you complete the personalized missions given to you. The event will stay on the server from November 22, 2025 till December 10, 2025, and you have until then to get all the Free Rewards in the event.

How to Access the Free Fire MAX Treasure Hunt Event?

Open Free Fire MAX on your device.

Now, go to the ‘Events’ section in the left-hand bar menu.

Here, go to the ‘News’ section in the top-bar menu.

Now, go to the Treasure Hunt Event.

Here, you can click on ‘Go’, and this will take you to the event.

Now, you can complete the personalized missions given to you by clicking on ‘Missions’, and earn search points in order to uncover the tiles for free rewards.

Free Fire MAX Treasure Hunt Event- Free Rewards

The rewards include Free Fire MAX Gold along with the Grand Prize, The Blood Buster Bundle.

Free Fire MAX events always bring some unique rewards for the players. You are required to take part in the events in order to win some exclusive rewards.

