Free Fire MAX Evo Vault and Winterlands Event 2025-Launch Date and Rewards

Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game where in-game items like gun skins and costumes are really popular. Free Fire MAX launches events and updates on a regular basis in order to keep the gameplay interesting. Most of the popular events like the Evo Vault Event in Free Fire MAX are launched under Luck Royale Event, and these events require you to spend your Free Fire Max diamonds in order to earn some exclusive rewards. Apart from these paid events Free Fire MAX launches some free rewards events like the Winterlands event, where the players get an opportunity to win some exclusive rewards after completing certain missions on their dashboard. Also, CS-Ranked new season 34 has been launched on December 1, 2025 and now you can start your CS battle in the Snowy Bermuda and earn some exclusive gun skins.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Launch Date
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event has been launched today on December 2, 2025, and will continue to stay on the server for the next 30 days. You are required to spend your Free Fire Max diamonds in order to make spins and earn rewards in the event.
How to Access the Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event?
- Open Free Fire MAX on your device.
- Now, go to the luck royale section in the left-hand bar menu.
- Here, go to the Evo Vault Event.
- Now, you can make spins by using your Free Fire MAX diamonds. 1 spin will cost you 20 Free Fire MAX diamonds and 5 spins will cost you 90 Free Fire MAX diamonds (10% off)
- Evo gun is guaranteed in 50 spins or less.
- You will get Evo Tokens if you win owned guns.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event- Rewards
- MPS- Platinum Divinity
- MP-40 Predatory Cobra
- FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
- Tactical Market
- Platinum Divinity (MPS) Token Crate
- Luck Royale Voucher
- Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate
- Team Booster
- Super Leg Pockets
- Majestic Prowler (Woodpecker) Token Crate
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Predatory Cobra (MP40) Token Crate
- Enhance Hammer
Weapon Attributes
Attributes
MPS- Platinum Divinity
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
MP40- Predatory Cobra
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
FAMAS- Demonic Grin
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Reload Speed –
Woodpecker- Majestic Prowler
- Damage ++
- Rate of Fire +
- Magazine –
Free Fire MAX Winterlands Event 2025- Launch Date
Free Fire MAX Winterlands New Gameplay will launch on December 12, 2025, and the new gameplay brings back the popular, Snowy Bermuda.
Free Fire MAX Winterlands- Gameplay
- Dreamport- Find the wish fountain and make a wish to earn valuable loot.
- Skateboard- Ride in motion and build speed on snowy slopes.
Free Fire MAX Winterlands- Exclusive Weapons
- Snowballs- Lower enemy HP and move speed.
- Ice Dart- Just throw and freeze. Watch enemies shiver from frost damage.
Free Fire MAX Evo Vault Event and Winterlands Event 2025 will bring exclusive rewards for the players. The players can take part in the event and win all the exclusive rewards.
